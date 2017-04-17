LAHORE - Punjab’s counter-terror operatives Sunday confirmed that the young lady arrested during a security operation in Lahore’s Factory Area on Friday night had joined the self-styled Islamic State group months ago.

Sources in the counter-terrorism department revealed that Noreen Leghari spent at least two months in Syria before coming back to Pakistan. She was arrested in Lahore just six days after she returned to Pakistan from Syria, an official said. “The lady was among the terrorists who opened straight fire on security forces during the combing operation.”

Earlier, a spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Department claimed that a joint team of CTD and intelligence operatives carried out a search operation in the Punjab Housing Society on Friday at around 10:00pm. Some militants hiding in a rented house attacked security personnel, triggering an armed encounter that lasted for more than 35 minutes.

When the fire was stopped, one terrorist was found dead. He was later identified as 32-year-old Ali Tariq, a resident of Bedian Road. The CTD team also arrested three persons including Noreen while Muhammad Azeem, another accomplice of the militants, fled from the scene during the crossfire.

Noreen Laghari was a student of the Liaqat University of Medical and Health Sciences in Jamshoro, Sindh. She went missing on February 10.

Security officials said Noreen and her accomplices were plotting an attack on an Easter-related ceremony in the provincial metropolis. Two suicide vests and four grenades were also seized from the house of the slain terrorist. On Saturday, security personnel arrested another two men including a property dealer for providing rented accommodation to the militants.

The Lahore’s CTD also registered a case under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act against the lady and her accomplices. Further investigations were underway.

Initial investigations revealed that the university girl had disappeared in February to join the militant Islamic State group. Almost a week ago, she came to Lahore and married Tariq Ali. Police sources say the young woman had physically taken part in the armed encounter with CTD personnel. Four security personnel had sustained bullet injures during the crossfire.

Reportedly, SSP Hyderabad police, Irfan Baloch told reporters that the young woman was inspired by the IS ideology. Earlier, CCTV footage showed her leaving for Lahore alone. She had later informed her family through social media that she had reached the land of Khilafat.

Police sources believe the medical student had intentionally joined the militant group and around a dozen female students of high profile educational institutions, missing from different areas of the province were believed to have joined IS.