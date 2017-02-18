ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a petition of former federal minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi, who has challenged his 14-year conviction by a trial court in a corruption case.

IHC judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani adjourned the hearing till Saturday (today). The Supreme Court had sent Kazmi’s appeal back to the IHC.

Earlier, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor submitted a record before the court while the counsel for Kazmi, Latif Khosa argued before the court that all allegations against his client were baseless. He read out the charge-sheet and said that the case was blown out of proportion in the media.

Khosa argued that the real culprits in the case were former DG Haj Rao Shakeel, former joint secretary ministry of religious affairs Aftabul Islam Raja and Ahmed Faiz who misused their powers and his client became target of political victimization.

Separately, IHC judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui directed federal government to consider the already shortlisted candidates for the post of member-oil in the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) after declaring the re-advertising of the same post as illegal.

Justice Siddiqui announced the verdict on a petition moved by Muhammad Yasin who was among the shortlisted candidates and challenged the re-advertisement of the same post.

The OGRA had advertised a vacancy for member-oil on July 7, 2015 and the selection board shortlisted three candidates — Muhammad Yasin, Zainul Abidin and Abdullah Malik — and after short-listing, the cabinet division ahd forwarded their names to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau for clearance.

In response, the NAB informed the selection committee that Zainul Abidin had been facing inquiries for his alleged involvement in irregular inductions, promotions and up-gradation of staff.

A deputy attorney general (DAG), representing the federal government, told the court that the authority then decided to re-advertise the post.

Upon this, the judge inquired from the DAG about the rest of two candidates. The DAG said that the other two had been cleared but the selection committee wanted to repeat the exercise.

The judge expressed his dissatisfaction over the explanation and ordered the government to consider the names already shortlisted for the post.