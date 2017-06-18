LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Ali was observed in Lahore with solemnity on Saturday amid elaborate security arrangements, including suspension of cell phone services in sensitive areas.

Devotees took out processions and arranged majalis to throw light on the personality of Hazrat Ali (may God be pleased with him), his achievements and services for the glory of Islam.

The main Youm-e-Ali procession was taken out from Mubarak Haveli inside Akbari Mandi early morning that culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah just before Iftar after passing through traditional routes.

The day dawned with recitation of Holy Quran that was followed by Nohas and description of invaluable services rendered by Hazrat Ali (may God be pleased with him) for Islam and events that led to his martyrdom.

Law enforcement agencies sealed the entire route of the main procession to avoid any untoward incident. Devotees were allowed entry after thorough body search. Walkthrough gates were also installed at designated places.

Security agencies made elaborate arrangements, including heavy deployment of police, Civil Defense personnel and volunteers along the route and at sensitive places. Snipers were deployed on rooftops along the route of various processions.

Volunteers and doctors with ambulances were accompanying the procession from Mubarak Haveli to Karbala Gamay Shah. The district administration established three makeshift hospitals on the route to provide treatment to people taking part in the procession in case of any untoward incident.

Leading Zakirs, Noha Khawan and Azadars led the procession. Azadars performed matam on narration of events by Zakirs and Noha Khawans.

The participants had Iftar at Karbala Gamay Shah on the culmination of the procession after passing through Imambargah Ghulam Ali Shah, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Mochi Gate, Lal Khoo, Fazal Haveli, Takia Nathay Shah, Koocha Shian, Chuhuta Mufti Baqar, Old Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Dabbi Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Paniwala Talab, Chowk Tibbi, Bazaar Hakeeman, Chowk Novelty, Mohalla Jogian, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Gate.

Senior officials, including Commissioner Abdullah Sumbal, Deputy Commissioner Sameer Ahmed Syed, CCPO Amin Wains and DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf monitored the main procession from the control room at Nadir Hall. As many as 135 closed circuit cameras were installed along the route and at sensitive points.

Zakirs paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Ali (may God be pleased with him) for his qualities and achievements at conferences and majalis arranged by various organisations to commemorate the martyrdom day. They urged Muslims to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Ali (may God be pleased with him) to regain the lost glory of the Ummah.