BAJAUR AGENCY - Security forces on Saturday claimed to have arrested brothers of the facilitator of the February 13 suicide attack in Lahore from Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency.

Sources said that two brothers of the facilitator Anwarul Haq, identified as Khalilullah and Hamidullah, sons of Fazlur Rehman, were arrested in a remote Bar Kalan area of Mamond tehsil during a search operation, conducted on a tip-off.

According to the sources, besides two brothers of the facilitator, scores of people of the same area were also arrested during the search operation.

The sources added that both the brothers of the alleged facilitator and other detainees were later shifted to an unidentified place for further interrogation.

Sources mentioned that the alleged facilitator Anwarul Haq alias Haq belonged to Salman Khail tribe in Bar Kalan, the hilly area of Mamond tehsil, located some 20 kilometres north west of Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur Agency.

Local sources told that Haq along with his family had been living in Lahore since 2010 owing to his job in Delhi gate area.

According to the information, some family members of the alleged facilitator including his close relatives had already been arrested in Lahore few days ago.

Sources claimed that Haq had not visited his native town in Bajaur for the last six years.

Meanwhile, people from all walks of life in Bajaur tribal region on Saturday expressed grave concern over the reports that the alleged facilitator belonged to Bajaur Agency.

According to them, it was not confirmed whether the alleged suspect actually belonged to Bajaur or not.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday while addressing a news conference had claimed that Haq was the facilitator of the February 13 suicide attack in Lahore in which 15 people were killed and several others wounded.

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: At least three militants, including a most-wanted person, were gunned down during a clash with law enforcement agencies in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

Police said that on a tip-off, forces conducted a targeted operation on Moddy Road when terrorists started firing at personnel of law enforcement agencies. The security forces retaliated and shot dead the three alleged terrorists.

Police said that all the three suspects were wanted to police in various cases of murdering, kidnapping and targeted killings. One of them identified as Maqbool alias Mili was carrying a head money of Rs1 million, police informed.

Moreover, police also recovered a suicide vest, hand grenades and AK-47 from their possession.