ISLAMABAD - Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was working on a well thought out plan to make Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing the Panama case against the Prime Minister’s family, controversial, but would not take matters to a clash-like situation or a deadlock, even in the worst scenario.

This is the future course of action the PML-N is likely to take according information gained through background interviews of some of the party leaders, and provided by sources privy to developments.

In a series of meetings, both formal and informal, held on the Panama crisis in the recent few days it was the consensus view among the top party leaders to confine their concerns against what they dubbed biasness of the JIT to legal and constitutional limits and not to push towards some sort of clash or deadlock between the institutions.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, along with his family, left for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to perform umrah and would spend the last week of Ramazan at Masjid-i-Nabvi.

He would return via London where he would likely undergo his post-surgery medical check-up.

Sources said that before his departure for Saudi Arabia, Sharif gave final directions to the senior party leaders to deal with any emerging situation about the probe into Panama case.

Sources said that the party leaders had now decided to challenge the jurisdiction of the JIT instead of mudslinging JIT members and their conduct of the investigation process by some of the party leaders.

The purpose of making the JIT legally and constitutional controversial was to pitch a legal battle in case of some adverse findings coming from the probing body and at the same time gaining public sympathies for the party mainly for political gains in the upcoming general elections next year.

The whole focus of the party is on next general elections.

The prime minister’s clarification in his post-JIT appearance chat was that he or his family was not facing charges of embezzling public money but the whole saga was about the businesses of Sharif family, which was unduly played up.

Political observers were of the view that plunging matters in some sort of confrontation between the institutions would not suit ruling PML-N, which would prefer to gain public sympathies instead of locking horns with the institutions in case of any adverse findings and subsequent verdict against them from the apex court.

Sources in the PML-N ruled out any confrontation with any of the state institution but the party would exploit all legal and constitutional options in case of any adverse findings against the party leadership.

These sources said that they were just pointing out the overstepping of the JIT from its mandate and protecting their legal and constitutional position, while the media and opposition parties were dubbing it as the government trying to make the JIT controversial.

Furthermore, the ruling PML-N worst comes to worst would stretch matters to March next year, when Senate elections would be due as half of the Upper House members would retire at that time.

In the given situation the PML-N would come up with a simple majority in the Upper House of the Parliament and for next three years they would be calling the shots in the Senate.