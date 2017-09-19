LAHORE: A panel discussion was held on Tuesday at The Last Word with veteran actors Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha about their recent play based on gender and transcendental nature of love.

Sania Saeed said, “We had been discussing about the play for a long time. The original characters were men but when we adopted it we decided to change the gender. The whole play is based on two women characters. While performing on theatre for me it’s more the people I work with rather than the medium that matters to me. Every moment with Nimra Bucha was memorable.”

She said theatre being our forte has been our driving force for making our mark. Every year, we produce at least four productions that reflect on our goals,” Sania said.

Nimra Bucha said, “There is a space to build something. The major problem television actor faces are the rehearsals. The actors don’t have proper rehearsal place due to which they lack in many things. The best thing about Sania was whatever she threw during the play I was able to catch it,” she said.

The discussion was based on the play Mushk which highlighted the idea of individuals that are inherently unknowable. The play brings two stars of theatre together on stage to bring forth a spectacularly chilling experience to the audience. Reclusive genius, Sophiya fails to shoot an unwelcomed intruder – the journalist, Zoay, determined to interview about her latest novel.

But as Zoay continues to force her way into Sophiya’s solitude, it becomes clear that she knows more than she should about this epistolary romance between the author and a mysterious man. Paring away each other’s lies and evasions, their interaction reveals an increasingly complex pattern in an apparently simple melody. Through the story, the characters will realize what love is, and that things are not really as what they seem.