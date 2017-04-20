ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari plans to form a grand opposition alliance against the government after the Panama leaks verdict by the Supreme Court today (April 20), sources said.

Zardari, the Pakistan People's Party co-Chairman, chaired a meeting of the PPP leaders along with his son – party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – here late Wednesday night to decide their future line of action.

PPP sources said Zardari and the other leaders believed a grand alliance will put pressure on the government before the general elections next year.

“For the time being like-minded parties will be contacted and later others could be engaged,” said a senior PPP leader. He said the PPP did not have any ‘high expectations’ from the Panama Leaks verdict.

PPP spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar told journalists that the meeting will be held again today after the Supreme Court announced the verdict on the Panama Leaks. “We will then announce the future line of action. The party discussed the issue today and considered options for the future,” he said.

The PPP has already launched a mass contact drive in the country and Bilawal had approved protests against the government for excessive load-shedding.

The PPP meeting was attended Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Rehman Malik, Latif Khosa, Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Khusro, Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood, Sardar Yaqub, Yousuf Talpur, Nayyer Bokhari , Qamar Zaman Kaira, Farhatullah Babar and others.





SHAFQAT ALI