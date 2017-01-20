ISLAMABAD - The prime minister’s counsel, who a day ago looked down due to his failure to satisfy the court on many counts, salvaged himself on Thursday as the judges seemed to be agreed with most of his assertions.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership and Sheikh Rashid who thought the other day the case was going in their favour, looked bit upset - particularly Imran Khan was in deep thoughts. On Wednesday, PTI leadership was happy to see Makhdoom Ali Khan failing to respond to majority of the judges questions on money trail.

The PM’s lawyer did not challenge maintainability of the petitions against his client and his children but reminded the court of its jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of Constitution 1973. “The bench has to determine the scope of its proceeding in this case as they did in Ishaq Khakwani case,” he pleaded.

The arguments on quo warranto writ and the judgment in Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi case appeared new for Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who asked from Islaq Khakwani, sitting next to him, ‘what is the Quo Warranto and who is Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi?’

PTI Chairman Imran Khan as usual occupied his seat in the second row. Jehangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sitting next to him. PTI leaders Naeemul Haq, Ishaq Khakwani and Arif Alvi were probably not much interested in legal arguments and were dozing off, while Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq was writing something on a piece of paper.

Spokesman of PTI, Fawwad Chaudhry murmured to Imran that for the last week the PM’s counsel was arguing the case but he did not say anything about the facts of the case. Imran Khan smiled in response, showing his agreement.

Makhdom told the court the documents supplied by the petitioners could not be relied upon as these are correspondence of Mossack Fonseca, newspapers clipping, interviews and excerpts of Raymond A Baker book. He also presented Capitalism’s Achilles Heel, a book written by Raymond A Baker.

Justice Khosa remarked, “We are five [judges] but [copy of the] book is one.” He said “with the consent of my brother judges I will keep the book”. Justice Ejaz said when Justice Khosa would tell us what is written in it after he reads it.

Justice Ejaz also said they can’t give momentous judgments and disqualify public office-holder [PM] on the basis of conjectures and presumptions as it would be stigma on him and it will be carried to his posterity. In accordance with the Qanoon-e-Shahadat, only the attested documents are accepted, he added.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed investing in offshore companies was not wrong and the real issue before the court was concealment of assets and tax evasion.

Makhdoom told that the Pakistan International Airlines hotels – Scribe Hotel Paris and Roosevelt Hotel New York – were owned by Pakistan state through an offshore company. The offshore companies are not to hide taxes but to raise funds, he added.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also witnessed the proceeding while sitting alongside CADD Minister Fazal Chaudhry, State Minister of Information Mariam Aurangzeb and Barrister Zafarullah.

At the outset of the hearing, Shahid Hamid, counsel for Maryam Safdar, filed details of his client’s properties and the dates when those were purchased.

PM’s counsel told that the PM in 2011 purchased 85 kanal agri-land in the name of Maryam, and when she paid the money to PM next year then the land was transferred to her. Makhdoom Khan, who started arguments last Thursday, concluded them yesterday.

Justice Khosa, who was presiding over the five-judge bench appreciated the arguments and said these are good for the learning of young lawyers.

In the seven days of his arguing, Makhdoom not only referred to Supreme Court judgments but also cited precedents from India, UK, USA, Bangladesh and European countries. His main emphasis had been that the PTI would have to prove the allegations against the PM. He again rejected the PTI stance that Maryam is dependent on his father.

Jammat-e-Islami counsel Taufiq Asif will argue the case from today.