ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan at Punjab House and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country and the way forward for PML-N to manage the turmoil created by the disqualification of prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting, which remained in session for well over two hours, said the two all-weathers friends were on the same page in getting the ruling party out of the quagmire and it was also their unanimous view that the party should carve out way forward without locking horns with institutions.

The sources further informed that the Punjab chief minister advised the former interior minister not to come up with overt criticism on the party and the statements of some of the cabinet members and let the dust of uncertainty settle down.

Nisar and Shehbaz are among the party leaders who were opposing confrontation with institutions while a group of firebrand party leaders were out to tread the confrontational course and that was the reasons they were coming up with hostile statements against the superior judiciary and establishment.

Shehbaz and Nisar also discussed the fallout of the corruption cases against Sharif family in NAB courts and in case, especially if the party leadership complies with the court orders and is awarded punishment in absentia.

The sources said that both the leaders also discussed a strategy to keep the party intact in this crisis and to take forward the party agenda of having smooth sailing till the next Senate elections due in March next and beyond for next general elections.

The sources said that Nisar stressed the need for early appointment of a new party chief as under the acting president it would be difficult to keep the party intact and forcefully implement the party agenda. Nisar wanted a powerful person like Shehbaz Sharif to head the party as in his view it would be difficult for any other person to handle the party’s affairs in this time of trial.

Earlier, talking to a select group of media persons, Nisar reflecting on the statement of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wherein he had supported the narrative of Foreign Minister to put own house in order, said that the premier should put the house in order but not to make mockery of the country by giving such statements which the enemies of the country using to malign Pakistan.

He said that such statements vindicate the enemies’ narrative and could wash down the sacrifices and struggle Pakistan had made in the war against terror.

He admitted that over the past four years Pakistan had done a great job to put its house in order and admitted that they need more to do in this regard but giving such statements would only tarnish the country’s image and would not do any good.

He advised the Prime Minister to take steps to put the house in order but avoid giving such statements which would support the enemies’ agenda and narrative against Pakistan. Endorsing the foreign minister’s statement regarding putting the house in order, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had issued a statement on Monday that he shared the same views on the issue.

Nisar said, nobody has stopped the Prime Minister and his cabinet from taking steps to put the house in order but they should avoid giving statements which would result in the embarrassment of the country.

He further said that such a demeanour on the part of government would only weaken Pakistan’s position in the comity of nations. He further said that the quantum of damage the statement of foreign minister has done about putting the house in order could be seen the way Indian media had projected it and once again advised the government to be careful while commenting on the issues relating to national security.