ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi recovered Rs2,088.886 million and arrested 96 corrupt officials last year. Besides this, the Pindi Bureau also received 5013 complaints and filed 34 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts with overall conviction ratio of 75 per cent in 2016.

This was revealed during a briefing to Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry when he visited the NAB Rawalpindi Regional Bureau for annual inspection on Friday. He directed the officials of NAB Rawalpindi to work hard to further improve their performance to curb corruption and corrupt practices.

NAB Rawalpindi, out of 194 inquiries, completed 115 inquiries whereas out of 93 investigations, completed 57 investigations on merit in 2016.

NAB Chairman’s Inspection & Monitoring Team (CI&MT) was deputed to conduct annual inspection of NAB Rawalpindi Regional Bureau for 2016. The inspection was carried out from January 18 to January 20, 2017 to review and evaluate the performance of NAB Rawalpindi Bureau on the basis of a quantified grading system on the basis of the newly introduced quantified grading system.

Senior Member, Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) along with his team conducted the inspection for the year of 2016. He gave a detailed briefing to Chairman NAB about the annual inspection done and highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of NAB Rawalpindi Regional Bureau. He informed that a quantified grading system had been devised.

Under this grading system, the performance of all NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being evaluated during January and February 2017 at uniform criteria.

The NAB chairman said that corruption is curse which is mother of all the evils. Corruption affects country just like cancer. NAB has been rejuvenated after taking various initiatives.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2016. The comparative figures for the latest two years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB. The PILDAT in its report supports the position stated above as 42 per cent people trusted NAB against 30 per cent for police and 29 per cent for government officials. The recent report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 117. The World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan according to Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122 this year which is great achievement of Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB has devised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to rationalise the workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court. He said that NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings.