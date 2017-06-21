QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday alleged Nawaz Sharif had received perks from ISI and Osama bin Laden to topple the Benazir Bhutto government.

Addressing the party workers in an Iftar party at the residence of PPP Balochistan President Ali Madad Jattak here, Bilawal Bhutto said Nawaz Sharif had always done politics while sitting in the lap of establishment. A large number of party workers and office bearers were present on the occasion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said spy agencies had started a proxy war in Balochistan, adding India was interfering in the province.

Bilawal lamented the rich had been exploiting the poor people of the province having vast natural resources. He said terrorists were targeting innocent civilians, lawyers and Hazara community members in Balochistan, but the government had badly failed to curb the menace of terrorism.

The PPP chairman said the wrong policies of the PML-N were responsible for sense of deprivation among the people and foreign interference in Balochistan. He, however, praised Pak Army, security forces and other law-enforcement agencies for offering sacrifices in the war on terrorism in the country, adding the rulers had totally failed to execute the National Action Plan against militancy.

The PPP chairman questioned how the war against terrorism could be won when the poverty-stricken people were deprived of their legitimate rights and basic facilities. “The people of Balochistan ask how much share of this much-trumpeted development is being executed in the province,” said Bilawal, criticising Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over his claims of initiating uplift projects. He regretted the people of Balochistan were deprived of roads, healthcare, educational facilities and drinkable water.

The PML-N government of Nawaz Sharif had committed criminal negligence by not implementing the National Action Plan in letter and spirit, which was aimed at rooting out terrorism from the country, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He alleged the PML-N rulers buried the NAP to save their looted money. He added the NAP had been launched to stop attacks on the security forces.

He said the PML-N had formed government in Balochistan by joining hands with some Sardars who were responsible for the sense of deprivation among the youth. He recalled Asif Ali Zardari had appologised to the people of Balochistan over the past injustices made to them in the regime of Pervez Musharraf.

To remove the grievances of the people, PPP had announced Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan package and had increased the share of the province in National Finance Commission after 18th Amendment. It was the PPP government which got Gwadar Port back from Singapore and laid the foundation-stone of CPEC, Bilawal said.