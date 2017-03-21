ISLAMABAD - The Interior Ministry said on Monday that it put on the Exit Control List (ECL) the names of five cricketers suspected of involved in PSL spot-fixing case.

The five accused are facing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe.

Furthermore, the ministry asked the FIA to start action against the bookies and other such crooks.

The ministry also directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block all websites involved in betting. However, the PTA would not be able to block websites being operated from outside Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting at his ministry, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan accepted the FIA’s request for putting Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed, Shahbaz Hasan Khan and Mohammad Irfan on ECL.

A senior officer of the FIA informed the meeting that Irfan and Khalid had recorded their statements before the investigation team and other accused players would record their statements on Tuesday (today).

The interior minister asked the FIA to hold fair probe to bring culprits to justice as their crime brought shame to Pakistan, a spokesperson for the interior ministry said.

Policy of zero tolerance should be adopted in the case and there should be no leniency for any accused, the minister strictly directed the FIA.

Last week, the minister said the FIA had started the probe on the request of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but the board now wanted to get the matter probed itself.

The FIA would continue with its probe and the PCB could hold its probe separately, he added.

The FIA also updated the meeting about probe in a hiring case of offices for National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) at exorbitant cases.

The minister advised that the authority in future should construct its own buildings for offices.

Nadra has been asked to point out government lands for construction of buildings and make a phase-wise plan for their construction.

The meeting also discussed security arrangements during upcoming visit of British home secretary to Pakistan.

The participants discussed the signing of bilateral agreements for enhanced cooperation on issues pertaining to immigration, counter terrorism and human trafficking.

Pakistan Cricket Board has shown reluctance in cooperating with the Federal Investigative Agency for probing the cricketers allegedly involved in spot-fixing in Pakistan Super League 2017, noted sources at the Interior Ministry.

Latif and Irfan had appeared at the Lahore office of the FIA on Monday in response to a summons from the agency, which said a "enquiry has been registered on the complaint of Subhan Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer PCB" and their presence was required.

The PCB, however, distanced themselves from the FIA's inquiry and the board had only written to the FIA requesting assistance in obtaining forensic information from mobile phones in connection to the PSL case.

"No complaint has been made by PCB to FIA to launch an investigation into players' conduct", Ahmed said. "We have simply asked FIA to certify the authenticity of the data in players' mobile phones in PCB's possession for submission to anti-corruption tribunal as evidence".

Chairman PSL Najam Sethi said that only a letter was sent to the FIA requesting verification of the mobile phone apps used by suspended players; he added that the agency should stop its investigation until a decision from the PCB tribunal on the case.

Speaking in his TV show, the Chairman PSL said “after the decision, FIA have the prerogative to investigate if the players have broken any law of the country.”