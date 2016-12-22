ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau yesterday decided to file two corruption references against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

According to NAB, the first reference will be filed against Raja and others in M/S Reshma Power Generation Pvt Ltd case and the second in M/S Gulf Rental Power case.

The NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM), which held under its Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, also authorised three investigations and six inquiries.

The EBM decided to re-authorise inquiry against officials of DAD Division, District Shaheed Benazirabad, and others. In this case, the accused misused the authority and cost Rs1860 million to the national exchequer.

The bureau planned to accept the plea bargain request of former Balochistan finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani and contractor Sohail Majeed Shah. They will pay NAB an amount of over Rs2 billion as part of the plea bargain. On May 6, NAB recovered more than Rs730 million from Raisani's residence in Quetta.

The meeting decided to close inquiries against Sindh lawmaker Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, Former KP minister Sardar Hussain Babak, and Railways officials due to lack of evidence.

Of three investigations, the first was authorised against former SSGCL MD Azeem Iqbal Siddiqui and others over fraud in purchase of PROGAS assets without following the PPRA rules and conducting detailed financial and technical analysis of M/S PROGAS. This case cost Rs1.174 billion to the national exchequer.

The second investigation was authorised against Sardar Hayat Muhammad Khan Mandokhel of Exceed (Pvt) Ltd and others. In this case, the accused occupied government land in Saidpur Village of Islamabad, costing Rs455.7444 million to the national exchequer.

The third investigation was authorised against Mardan Abdul Wali Khan University Vice Chancellor Dr Ehsan Ali and others over embezzlement of the university funds for procurement of IT equipment.

Out of six, the first inquiry was authorised against officials of PIAC regarding re-hiring of officers after superannuation in PIAC on a contract basis without prior approval of the competent authority.

The second inquiry was authorised against officers of National Bank of Pakistan regarding classified loan account of M/S Abdullah Saleh Al-Rejhi Estt. The third inquiry was authorised over illegal advances of Behrain Branch A-Classified loan Account of M/S Bargat Aviation Co. The fourth inquiry was authorised regarding sale of Sukuk Bonds for $16 million at NBP Bahrain and New York City Branch and the fifth against officials of National Bank of Pakistan regarding misappropriation at Riyadh Capital amount of $30 million. Last and sixth inquiry was authorised against Dr Ehsan Ali.