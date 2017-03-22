ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued directives to move child maid Tayyaba, who was tortured by her employers before she was shifted to Pakistan Sweet Home Islamabad, to SOS Children Village Islamabad.

The apex court observed that after two months it will decide whether she should stay in the SOS Children’s Village or she would be given in the custody of her parents. Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar were accused of keeping 10-year-old Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hands, beating her with a ladle and detaining her in a storeroom. On December 29, 2016, the Islamabad police arrested the alleged tormentors, but later they got bail.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of torture incident, turning down a ‘pardon agreement’ between Tayyaba’ parents and the accused. Later, the Supreme Court sent the matter to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to determine which trial court will take up the torture case. After hearing the matter, the IHC had reserved its verdict in the matter.

During the proceeding, a three-judge bench led by the chief justice observed that the court was exercising parental jurisdiction saying where the father fails the court will undertake the issue.

The counsel for the accused submitted that it would be more appropriate for the apex court to exercise its parental jurisdiction once the IHC announces its verdict. He suggested that a district and sessions judge in Rawalpindi be asked for the trial. The chief justice acceded to his suggestion.

The chief justice observed that the apex court would also have to decide the issue of permanent custody of Tayyaba ultimately and expressed with grief, “what could be said about the father who is not ready to take custody of Tayyaba”.

A female lawyer, Aysha Hamid, requested the court to shift Tayyaba from Sweet Home Islamabad to SOS Village Lahore. However, a female representative of the Pakistan Sweet Home tried to convince the bench to keep the custody of Tayyaba with them. The chief justice after discussing the matter with other two judges decided to shift Tayyaba from Sweet Home Islamabad to SOS Children Village Islamabad.

Dictating the order, the chief justice said, “Without undermining status of the Pakistan Sweet Home Islamabad we direct SOS Children’s Village Islamabad to take custody of Tayyaba on Monday (March 27) where she should be staying for two months and after it will evaluate where the child would be sent to the foster home or would be given in the custody of her parents.

The hearing was adjourned for a month.