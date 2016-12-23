Rabbani tasks Senate panel with review of plea-bargain law

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani yesterday came down hard on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for giving clean chit to a bureaucrat facing corruption charges of billions of rupees under the provision of plea bargain of National Accountability Ordinance and tasked the parliamentary committee on law and justice for reviewing the law.

The chairman asked the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice to look into Section 25-A of NAO pertaining to the plea bargain provision. He directed the parliamentary panel to look into the matter threadbare especially the Section 25-A, and report back to the house on January 09, so that new legislation in this regard could be introduced.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar on a point of public importance raising the issue said that for him it was the ‘saddest day’ as a corrupt bureaucrat who had admitted corruption of billions of rupees had been given a clean chit by NAB.

He said the former secretary finance of Balochistan who was caught red handed in massive corruption, had just been cleared by top anti-corruption watchdog of the country for return of Rs 2 billion only under the plea bargain.

Babar reminded that Supreme Court in its order on October 24 had ordered NAB chairman that the bureau would not use the plea bargain provision. Calling this deal as violation of apex court ruling, he said that the NAB chairman was bent upon promoting the menace of corruption instead of preventing it.

Separately, the house passed National Command Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2016, that gives powers to federal government instead of finance division for disbursement of funds to the authority. The bill also limits the jurisdiction of courts including the Supreme Court from entertaining petitions of the employees regarding their service issues.

The bill, which was moved by State Minister for Interior Baleeghur Rehman, states that employees in service of the National Command Authority (NCA) are not civil servants instead all employees under the authority would be governed under the doctrine of “master and servant”.

“The federal government shall ensure provision of funds and make contributions in local and foreign currencies to the Authority through Strategic Plans Division as may be necessary to the Authority,” the bill says.

Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the committee had discussed the bill in detail and passed it with an overwhelming majority.

“We have followed the democratic and parliamentary procedures. So, this bill should be passed as it is in supreme national interest,” he said. The chairman remarked that by saying this Senator Mushahid Hussain had made it dubious.

During discussion on the bill, Senator Farhatullah Babar who had also given a dissenting note at the committee level, once again recorded his dissent on the bill.

“I know this will be passed no matter what, and I also know how helpless my colleagues are sitting on treasury benches as they’ve been told to do this. But my request to those who want to bulldoze the bill at least allow a tribunal for its employees,” he added.

