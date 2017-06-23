ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is seeing the disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the end of July as well as early elections after the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case.

“I am confident that the prime minister would face disqualification by the end of July as a result of the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the offshore wealth of the Sharif family,” he said during an informal chat with a select group f of journalists at an Iftar dinner he hosted.

While responding to a question by The Nation, Khan said that he was seeing that it would become difficult for the government to run its affairs after Panama case verdict and thus there would be no option except for holding early elections. “This is why we are preparing for the early elections,” he said. He further said that he was seeing 2017 as the election year and because of the same reason, his party had conducted the intra-party polls.

“It looks that I am about to win the test match of Panama,” the PTI chief went on to say. He said that Nawaz Sharif should take some tranquilizers or sleeping pills as the JIT was about to give its findings.

Explaining his point of view about early elections, the PTI chief said that after the disqualification of PM Sharif, the PML-N will have no option but to nominate Maryam Nawaz for the slot of the prime ministership and she could not become the premier as she is not the member of the parliament. “Practically, the government should complete its tenure after the disqualification of the prime minister,” he said adding that it did not look doable.

He said that the disqualification of the prime minister was writing on the wall as the ruling family could not give any proof to the JIT. “The SC has already made it clear that if the Qatari prince did not come to record his statement to JIT, his letter would be discarded in the dustbin,” he said adding that PM Sharif had got the opportunity to prove himself innocent before the JIT but he apparently lost it.

He said that the PTI was ready to start a movement against the government after Eid if the government continued to attempt to make the JIT controversial.

The PTI chief said that the impression being given by the government and a media group was wrong that perhaps the PTI was going to derail the democratic system under the garb of its campaign over the Panama leaks. “This is the ruling party that wants to derail the system,” he said.

Khan said that the PML-N was not a political party but a “mafia” and “a coalition of interest” and “it is used to bribing people for decades”. “The PML-N recently bribed PTI counselor Sohail in Mianwali for a sum of Rs 9 million to vote for a PML-N candidate in local bodies elections. Sohail came to me and announced to give the money to Namal College of Mainwali,” he said. “Now the Punjab police are raiding Sohail’s home to arrest him,” he said.

Khan avoided answering a question on the criticism by some circles that the chief of army staff announced Umrah tickets for the cricket team from the national kitty for winning the ICC Champions Trophy.

Replying a question, Khan avoided disclosing the name of a businessman who, according to PTI chief, had offered him Rs10 billion on behalf of the ruling PML-N to remain silent on the Panama case. “They know and he lives in Lahore,” he said.

Khan said that he was not sure about the number of constituencies of Rawalpindi from where he would contest the next election. “This is sure that I will contest the election from Mianwali and Lahore,” he said.

“I am going to invite Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to join the PTI but he is unaware of my offer,” he said adding that Rasheed was the person who faced this mafia alone.

About his meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said that the army chief had given him assurance for transparent elections. “The COAS had said that one army man would be deputed inside each polling station and one outside to ensure transparent elections.

Responding to a question, Khan said that he had no intention to tie the knot till the next general elections. “No marriage till next general elections,” he said. He also announced that the PPP government’s law minister and Senator Babar Awan is joining the PTI today.