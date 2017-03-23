ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned chairman National Accountability Bureau on March 27 to inform about nine officers inducted in the Bureau in violation of laws.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, heard the suo motu regarding the alleged illegalities, contraventions and violations in appointments within the NAB.

In pursuant of the top court order, Secretary Establishment Division Syed Tahir Shahbaz filed the report about the appointments in NAB. The report pointed out irregularities in 273 cases of appointments, promotions, absorptions and deputations of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials from the rank of BPS-16 to BPS-22.

The top court had on January 1 directed the establishment secretary to scrutinise as to whether all the regular and contract appointments, promotions, absorptions and deputations made in NAB till date were in conformity with NAB Employees Terms and Conditions of Services (TCS), 2002 and Method of Appointment and Qualification (MAQ).

Justice Amir Hani Muslim observed the Secretary Establishment had used soft words in report for the NAB officers. He said if a thing is illegal then it should be called it illegal.

The secretary informed the court that he has given his finding about examining the profiles of 1,700 Bureau employees. Justice Hani remarked that if such officers would run NAB then the country would be destroyed, adding whether such officers should remain on their seats.

The judge said those officers who do not have the required qualification should go home. The court therefore had summoned the NAB chairman on Monday (March 27) and to submit his reply on the report.

The court inquired how those officers, who were not qualified, were given promotion. The NAB should submit report in this regard.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked what experience a retired major or colonel of armed forces has of investigation. The additional prosecutor general NAB informed that a committee has been formed to take departmental action.

Justice Amir Hani observed that people in the NAB committee are those who are themselves illegible, adding they would give direction to the chairman and rejected the NAB report.

Justice Faez remarked if the NAB could not prepare report then how it could investigate. He said that the chairman’s stance is that the NAB is working in accordance with the law.

The Establishment Division reply also stated that from 2003 to 2015, a total of 629 appointments on regular basis were made in BPS-16 to BPS-21.

The reply further stated that inconsistencies were observed in nine cases out of 395 who came on deputation, adding that nine cases were those who were not approved by appointing authority while two cases were those wherein appointments were made other than the equivalent post. It contended that 102 appointments were made against the various posts on contract basis but none of them was serving in NAB.

The reply further stated that NAB's selection board during 2003 to 2016 had considered 15 cases for promotion to the post of director general (BPS-21). "Out of these promotion cases, inconsistencies were observed in four cases vis-à-vis conditions for promotion to selection posts as per MAQ of NAB," the reply stated.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 27.