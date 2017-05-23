RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), on a tip off, recovered 20kg heroin from secret cavities of Pakistan International Airlines’ London-bound flight PK-785 at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Monday.

The ANF also took 14 employees of PIA into custody and started investigation besides obtaining their mobile data.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was scheduled to fly to London in the same flight. She returned to Islamabad from the airport after she learnt that the ANF had seized narcotics from the aircraft. Later, she took the same flight for London after the aircraft was cleared, the sources said.

According to the sources, the ANF conducted a search in the aircraft with the help of sniffer dogs. The PIA security staff also assisted the ANF during the search. The officials found the heroin concealed in the catering cabin of the aircraft. Reportedly, two packets of heroin, each weighing 10kg, were found in a closet used to keep catering items in the plane.

When the ANF was searching the aircraft, no passenger was on board and only sweepers and catering staff were busy in their duties, the sources said. They added two catering trolleys were inside the plane when it was searched.

The sources further disclosed that after recovery of the heroin, they took 14 employees of PIA into custody. The employees are from engineering, catering, and sanitation departments.

The arrested employees were later shifted to the ANF investigation centre at Iqbal Town. The mobile data of all the arrested employees has been obtained and would be thoroughly examined. The plane was cleared after the search and the flight took off for London at about 3:45pm.

Talking to media persons, Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan Abbasi said search of four aircraft was conducted at the airport, adding further inquiry into the recovery of the narcotics was underway.

The adviser averred search of the aircraft was started after heroin was seized from a PIA plane a week ago after it had landed at Heathrow Airport.

The aviation division has formed a special team under Additional Inspector General of Punjab Police, Hussain Asghar, to unearth the mafia involved in smuggling heroin to the United Kingdom. No ANF official was available for comments.