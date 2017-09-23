ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been busy consulting his legal and political aides to devise the way forward to tackle the turmoil the party is facing on both legal and political fronts.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that in this connection a final meeting was expected in London on Saturday (today), where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif would be joining them on their way back from New York.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be flying to London in the small hours of Saturday and would be with them in the afternoon.

To resolve the issue of vacant position of party president, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had made a smart move in the Upper House where they managed to get the Elections Bill 2017 passed with a thin majority, to pave way for Nawaz Sharif keep the party president-ship.

The bill after getting through from the National Assembly, which the PML-N will easily manage, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could hold the party president slot even after his disqualification.

But in the eye of legal and constitutional experts it would not be as simple as it looks because it could be challenged in the apex court where the chances of it getting struck down are likely.

So the issue of new party head of the PML-N would remain, though the move would buy the PML-N another couple of months of time.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that the party was divided on dealing with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases filed against the Sharif family as the legal team and some senior party leaders were of the view that former premier Nawaz Sharif should join the NAB courts trial.

On the other hand, a group within the party is of the view that the family should boycott the proceedings of the NAB cases.

Those in support of joining the NAB courts trial said that in case of absconding the court proceedings Nawaz Sharif and his family members would finally be declared proclaimed offenders and their perpetual arrest warrants would be issued, which would ruin the party’s politics and without Nawaz Sharif’s presence in the country the party would not manage the desired results in the next general elections.

But a strong group within the party led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif was of the view that the former ruling family would not be given a fair trial as certain forces were bent upon eliminating the Sharifs from politics.

They said that joining the court proceedings would further entrap them and as in the case of the JIT probe, they would implicate them in these cases, which would add to the party’s problems in the next general elections.

They are of the view that this would be the case as the trial in those cases could like conclude around same time as the holding of next general elections.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that after the issuance of bailable arrest warrants of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and imminent reopening of Hudaibiya Papers Mills reference, wherein Ishaq Dar turned approver, party would have to bring in the minister’s replacement as in second case his arrest would be likely as he had retracted from the statement he had given in the capacity of approver.

Political analysts were of the view that the PML-N leadership would have to take some crucial decisions and that too in a short span of time because in case of Nawaz Sharif and his family members’ non-compliance of the court orders to appear on September 26th, their arrest warrants would likely be issued by the court as already done in the case of Ishaq Dar.