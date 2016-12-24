Islamabad - Minister of State for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that universities contribution is necessary to formulate the study programs which helps in promoting the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She was addressing a function held at University of Quad-i-Azam (QAU) regarding weeklong birthday celebrations of founding father of the nation.

“Role of parliament could also be recognized by the programs of parliamentary studies,” she said.

The minister stated that 55 universities in the country approved parliamentary studies programs but only five launched it.

She also stated that youth is 60 per cent of the country and it must play its role for the development of the country.

“New generation must have the awareness about parliament and the constitutions and for the first time Parliament Youth Internship program has been initiated for them,” she added.

Such programs will help in creating linkage between the youth and the parliament. She added.

She also stated that the country was also made for minorities and they should be given opportunities while confidence building in students is also very important.

She said the Quaid-i-Azam gave the message of unity, faith and discipline in order to confront all the challenges and his message must be the role model for youth.

She also stated that Pakistan was a gift from Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where all people were living peacefully.

The minister stated that Quaid’s birthday must be celebrated in every family individually to send a message at international level.