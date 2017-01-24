JI allowed solo flight

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami counsel assertions not only proved unimpressive to the judges but also to PTI chief Imran Khan and AML chief Sheikh Rashid who left the courtroom half-an-hour before the conclusion of Monday’s proceedings of Panama Papers case.

Khan, who along with other leaders of his party has been regularly attending the hearings since November 2 2016, on Monday reached the court during the interval. Chaudhry brothers – Fawad Chaudhry and Faisal Chaudhry – briefed him about the first half of the proceeding.

The PTI chief witnessed the hearing for one hour and left at 12:30pm. PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan, Sheikh Rashid and PTI lawyers, who were in the courtroom since morning, also followed him. PTI leaders including Jehangir Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shireen Mazari and the lead counsel Naeem Bukhari did not turn up for the day’s hearing.

JI counsel Taufiq Asif, who was wearing a black ‘shirwani’ and a white ‘shalwar’ repeated most of the issues, which he had contended on Friday, in English and Urdu.

He took the position on various issues and first tried to defend them vehemently, but due to the queries and concern of the bench recalled them.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed asked him to respond to their questions. Without listing to him, he kept on switching from one point to another without satisfying the five-member bench.

“Ten times we have told you that you are repeating what had been stated earlier and the court heard and attended them too,” Justice Khosa remarked.

For six days, PTI lawyer Naeem Bukhari had discussed in detail different issues – including the privileges of members of parliament, PM’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(F), money trail, non-disclosure of assets and bank accounts of the PM –, besides asserting that the apex court has jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of Constitution to hear and decide this case.

“Let’s proceed, let’s proceed further,” the court pressed the JI counsel many times. However, he paid no heed to the court and kept on arguing about the PM’s speeches, privilege and court jurisdiction. Twice he read the PM speech, but could not point out the confession that the flats were in Nawaz Sharif’s name and were purchased by the Sharif family before 2006.

The counsel mentioned that the PM in his is speech stated everyone would have to be ‘talna’ (frying) on the same scale. Justice Ijaz ul Ahmed laughed and corrected him by saying it’s ‘tolna’ (weighing) in the same scale, not ‘talna’. Everyone present in the court enjoyed the observation.

When he kept ignoring the court queries, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked the JI counsel to proceed in whatever way he wanted and they would not say anything.

The room resounded with laughter when the court asked Taufiq Asif “why are you defending Attiqa Odho and Ayyan Ali”. The counsel argued that ordinary citizens like Attiqa and Ayyan are being tried by the courts but no action was being taken against the influential people (like PM Nawaz and PPP chief Asif Zardari).

A volley of questions from all the five judges puzzled the counsel before he asked the bench that he can’t respond to so many questions at one time. Justice Azmat told him “you are appearing before a five-member bench and this would happen” and added, “You should know how to play on this wicket”.

The JI counsel cited about 15 judgments and a majority of them were delivered by former CJP Justice (r) Iftikhar Chaudhry. A senior lawyer, who had played an active role in the lawyers’ movement, confirmed to the media that (on Sunday) for two hours, the former chief justice had given Asif tips regarding the case.

JI chief Sirajul Haq seemed dejected and was continuously writing something on his writing pad. Before the end of hearing, he handed over the notes to one of the JI junior lawyers.

The JI counsel pleaded that whatever the material and record they had, they have submitted it and now the court has to decide the case using its power under Article 184(3) of the constitution. On this, Justice Ejaz Afzal, who remained silent most of the time, remarked: “We are not investigators”.

Prime Minister’s Spokesman Musadiq Malik, PML-N leaders Amir Muqam and Chaudhry Tanveer attended the case in the first half but they left when Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Adviser to PM on Law and Justice Barrister Zafarullah arrived.

At the outset of the hearing, the JI counsel complained that media was not fair to him and reported against him. He said that court’s observations were used against him. He said the allegations were not against the government but the PM and his family; so, the ministers should not defend Nawaz Sharif.

The JI counsel would continue the argument today. The bench has directed him to conclude his arguments in the first hour of the Tuesday’s proceeding.

JI allowed solo flight