LAHORE - Train operations resumed completely on Sunday noon after suspension for more than 12 hours across the country.

Drivers of around 276 express and passenger trains under the banner of Train Drivers Association had given Saturday night call for an indefinite strike to press government for their demands. The strike caused immense problems for thousands of passengers from Karachi to Peshawar and they remained stranded at different railway stations for hours.

The Pakistan Railways (PR) management held an emergency meeting at Lahore headquarters and got succeeded in resuming the operations even without addressing a single demand of the strikers.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique headed the meeting in wake of the crisis and later he addressed a press conference in which he had given strict warning to the drivers against acting like wicked children and come back to their duties. He said the drivers' demands regarding pay scales would be considered. The other demands, according to him, were dismissed.

The drivers’ demands were included upgrading the pay scales, paying overtime wages and reinstatement of sacked colleagues.

About the reinstatement of sacked colleagues, the minister said that it was not possible because they had been fired after a number of lives were lost in accidents due to their negligence.

A PR spokesperson said, “Railways is ready to address fair demands of drivers but they cannot blackmail the department.” He said the drivers wanted their colleagues to be cleared from different charges including train accidents. The PR, he said, cannot let the drivers walk free from charges of train accidents in which dozens of people were killed.

A number of drivers who had participated in strike were also arrested after operations resumed. However, the exact number of those who were arrested was unclear. PR spokesperson claimed that 13 people were arrested, while the drivers' association said that 30 drivers had been taken into custody. An FIR was registered against the drivers at the Railway Police Station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act, said the spokesperson.

“All drivers are back on duties. A dozen are arrested for prompting their colleagues to go on strike causing immense problems for passengers,” he said.

An official of the department said the PR management had adopted a two-way strategy to end the strike. In the aftermath of the strike, said the official, railways authorities, in a bid to control the situation, made alternative arrangement of drivers and at the same time, a strict warning was given to those involved in strike. The strategy, official said, worked like magic.

Earlier on Saturday night, drivers while disrupting the entire system stopped the operations of Tezgam, Karakoram Express, Fareed Express, Khyber Mail, Allama Iqbal, Millat Express and Pakistan Express at Rohri, Mehrabpur, Khairpur and other stations. Passengers waited for long hours as Shalimar Express, Karachi Express, night coach and other trains were delayed at Lahore stations. Similar situation occurred at Karachi and Rohri Railway Station where troubled passengers were seen slamming the railway authorities, according to TV reports.