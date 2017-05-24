New social media code of conduct soon

ISLAMABAD - Brushing aside criticism of opposition parties on the FIA’s recent crackdown on social media activists, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday assured that the government was not going to impose restrictions on social media but a new code of conduct in this connection would be put in place soon.

He also said a mechanism for the monitoring of social media would be put in place. A new code of conduct would also be formed for the media with regard to coverage of national security issues after consultations with the stakeholders, Nisar added.

Amid uproar from the PTI and human rights activists over the countrywide crackdown carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on “anti-army” social media activists, the interior minister while addressing a press conference said the agency under his control had neither harassed anyone nor made any arrest.

“A wrong impression is being given that perhaps social media was under attack,” he said and added: “Actually the constitution of the country, its law, its values and principles of decency are under attack not by the social media but by a section of the social media.”

The minister accepted the importance of social media and said the government did not intend to impose restrictions on freedom of speech but “free for all system” should not be promoted for this form of media.

“Let me assure your there will be no restrictions on social media but there will be some red lines in line with the law and constitution,” he said, adding the government was going to introduce a code of conduct for the social media and international practices in various countries were under study.

As part of the new changes and the code of the conduct, service providers of social media are being asked to establish their offices in Pakistan and some Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) would be finalised with these, he said.

“Some red lines are being drawn as part of these changes and some proposals are under consideration,” the interior minister said.

He went on to say that those red lines would not be on the pattern of China but as in open and democratic countries.

The government is clear that there should be no restrictions on those posts that are posted through originals IDs but there should be no fake or anonymous accounts on social media and this aspect would be addressed in the SOPs.

One proposal is that every account on social media should be linked with the personal mobile number.

We are making sure that the action could be taken on blasphemous or hate posts originated abroad but this is only possible with the help of the service providers, the minister said.

Elaborating the recent action of the FIA against social media activists, the minister said that action was taken under the directions of the prime minister after blasphemy of most sacred personalities of Islam, insult of judiciary and anti-army campaign after the withdrawal of controversial tweet by the army.

A similar direction came from judiciary with regard to blasphemous material.

Under the law, no one can insult army or judiciary, he said.

There are some rules, SOPs or accountability of every institution but these matters are absent from social media, Chaudhry Nisar said, calling it “concept of unorganised social media”.

“The things that I have seen are alarming,” he said.

We are also raising the issue of blasphemous content on social media through Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and such posts have been blocked with the efforts of Pakistan, Nisar said.

The minister claimed that the FIA had taken action above party lines.

“The FIA has identified 27 suspected IDs, eight suspects have been interrogated, six interviewed and others are being probed,” he said.

First we are probing the suspects and asking them whether these were their original accounts, then we will do a forensic analysis and in case of getting proofs, we will arrest the accused and charge the culprits, the minister explained.

Openly challenging his major political opponent—PTI, the minister warned that no one should dare create hurdles in the way of the ongoing FIA action by threatening to come on road.

He however said that the SOPs for social media could be formed in consultation with all the political parties.

Informing about his meeting with the representatives of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Nisar said that the government and the media representative bodies had agreed to form a committee to finalise code of conduct for media on matters of national security.

This code of conduct is part of the recommendations of the inquiry committee on Dawn Leaks.

In the meeting, media bodies were of the unanimous view that the committee should ask the CPNE instead of the APNS for taking action against the newspaper.

The committee would comprise of representatives of APNS, CPNE and PBA and would finalise its recommendations within the given timeline and then the government would fine tune these proposals, he said.

Responding a question about some reports that the interior ministry was creating hurdles in the issuance of red warrants of Kamran Kayani, brother of former chief of army staff (COAS) General (retd) Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani, in a land purchase fraud, the minister said that that due legal process was being followed and such reports were misleading.

Regarding the role of policing powers of Rangers following its recent raid on a housing society in the capital, the minister said that paramilitary force was not a border force only but also an internal security force under the rules and it could assist police.

