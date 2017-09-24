LAHORE: On Sunday, smartly dressed gentlefolk’s straddled their classic and vintage motorcycles to raise funds and give awareness for men’s health, specifically prostate cancer and men's mental health at Gloria Jean’s Café, DHA.

This year 127 riders in Lahore participated in the event and raised funds for $382 USD for prostate cancer patients.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit.

Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way to combat the often-negative stereotype of men on motorcycles, whilst connecting niche motorcycle communities together.

Talking to The Nation founder of DGR Mark Hawwa from Sydney, Australia said, “The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride and I are extremely proud of our Pakistan community of riders. They continue to grow in numbers of registrants, cities and importantly the funds are being raised for prostate cancer research and male suicide prevention,” he said.

Rider Talat Mahfooz Butt, who had a Honda CB 350 said, “It is always a feast to watch so many vintage and classic bikes under one roof. They are very different with their own particular quick’s. DGR is the most attractive annual charity event for fans of classic-motorcycles and distinguished dapper attire. We ride for awareness for research into prostate cancer and mental health programs as part of our mission to support men’s health globally,” he said.

Ibadat Guzar, a female rider who was attending the event for the first time said she felt honoured to be a part of Distinguish Gentleman’s Ride. “Since my childhood I have been riding sports bikes and promoting motorsports in Pakistan. However, this is my first time I’m participating in DGR. Saving life is the biggest goal and the way Movember foundation is raising funds all over the world for prostate cancer can’t be explained in words,” she said.

Ahmad Butt organizer of the event said, “Dressing up like a gentlemen on your ride is always a great experience. I announced the location only three days ago to avoid bad crowd at the venue. We wanted to bring families so, that they can see the beauty of these classic and vintage style bikes and get to know about the awareness of prostate cancer. Each bike and the riders have their own story to tell. I’m glad with the passage of time Pakistan is raising more funds and number of riders are increasing,” Ahmad said.