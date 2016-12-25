Addition of another year in the life of anyone is a time to celebrate. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif today rejoices and praises Allah Almighty for providing another year in life so that he can serve the country well.

Those who know you personally when you were a student of St Anthony’s High School or when you were studying in Government College Lahore must be going down the memory lane remembering those moments spent with you. It is often stated that you never had a fight and was very tolerant. This trait definitely helped you in politics and you never lost your calm even when facing tough challenges.

Who can forget your love for cricket and how you personally tried to promote it. Don’t you think that system was better? At least the players were paid regularly and they were well groomed. You remember you yourself played first class cricket representing Railways. PIA, National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited and other organisations all had cricket teams. As Patron-in-Chief you should review the current system and bring positive changes. You used to play in University Ground and Gymkhana Cricket Ground. Grounds have almost disappeared from urban sprawls especially in Lahore. There is dire need to have more grounds and physical sports facilities.

You are the only person in the history of Pakistan to have been elected prime minister for the third time. It is a great honour that not many people across the globe have been given. It was a wise decision on your part to declare Pakistan a nuclear power. You must do something in this tenure as prime minister that may go down in history as your legacy.

I believe history is in the making as the country prepares for the 40 billion USD mega projects associated with China Pakistan Economic Corridor. You already have to your credit many mega projects like motorway, network of roads across the country, metro bus and metro train (under construction). The CPEC will not only usher in an era of prosperity in Pakistan but will also unite the people of Pakistan as one nation. The list of projects is long and tiring but when implemented they would change the fate of nation.

Mr. Prime Minister do you believe in destiny? After seeing you political career starting in late 70s and your rise as national leader I now believe in destiny. You were destined to lead this nation to great things. You were born on the day which is considered very special. You are a tough political opponent and survived the 120-day sit-in against you. The current political scenario may look turbulent to some but you always sailed through the crises. But today sit back and relax. It is your birthday and enjoy the bliss of this special day.