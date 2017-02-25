FAISALABAD - An instructor and a trainee pilot were killed when a small training aircraft crashed near Faisalabad Airport on Friday.

The source informed that the training aeroplane attempted emergency landed near Faisalabad airport but crashed. As a result, trainee pilot Muhammad Ahmad and his instructor Muaaz were killed.

Soon after the plane ‘Cessna 162 Skycatcher’ of the Shaheen Flying Club took off, the flight instructor headed for an emergency landing, but the plane got out of control and it was destroyed due to the impact.

The airport sources confirmed their death. The sources said the small plane of Shaheen Flying Club was on a training flight. “Apparently due to some technical problems they attempted an emergency landing near Faisalabad Airport, but the plane crashed, killing both the instructor and trainee pilot on the spot,” the sources.