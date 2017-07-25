Islamabad - The United States government is supporting increased access for Pakistani mango farmers to new markets, a US embassy statement said yesterday.

At the US Agency for International Development’s “Mango Gala” here, USAID Mission Director Jerry Bisson and Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Dr Yusuf Zafar paved the way for 13 mango farmers to receive mango graders worth more than $750,000, which will greatly increase Pakistan’s mango production and exports.

Speaking on the occasion, Bisson said: “The US government, through USAID, is determined to increase access to new markets for Pakistani mango farmers, while ensuring compliance with international grading standards and export protocols. We want to make Pakistani mangoes as competitive as they can be in the international markets.”

He added: “We are confident that our partnership, through infrastructure upgrades, new technologies and market opportunities will help increase exports in high-end markets, earning greater revenues for Pakistani mango farmers and exporters.”

Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari also attended the event, held to learn more about the Pakistani mango sector.

The Mango Gala showcased USAID’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s mango sector, said the embassy statement. The event also brought together public and private mango sector stakeholders to discuss export trends and explore new opportunities. Leading mango producers and exporters displayed Pakistan’s many mango varieties.

Dr Yusuf Zafar also expressed his appreciation for the generous contribution from the US in supporting this sector of Pakistan’s agriculture industry.

USAID launched the US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development in 2015 to increase Pakistan’s commercial agriculture and livestock sectors competitiveness in international and national markets in four product lines: meat, high-value and off-season vegetables, mangoes, and citrus.

This partnership acts as a catalyst for development and investment, and promotes cooperation among farmers, processers, exporters, and buyers of agricultural products from Pakistan, said the embassy statement.

Under the project’s grant program, USAID has provided 13 state-of-the-art, custom-made, automated mango graders. These mango graders are being utilized for the first time to grade export quality mangoes during the 2017 season, it said.

Since 2009, USAID has supported mango farmers in processing the fruit and meeting export protocols. Building on these early efforts, USAID is focused on expanding the mango market. USAID is working with the Pakistani government and private sector farmers to boost sales of mangoes.