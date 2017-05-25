ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday permitted Indian woman Dr Uzma to travel back to her home country after getting original immigration sheets from her alleged Pakistani husband Tahir Ali.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the matter and directed the interior ministry to provide security to the Indian woman till Wagha border.

During hearing of the case, Tahir sought court’s permission for a short meeting with Dr Uzma as he wanted to remove some misconceptions from her mind. At this juncture, the court inquired from the lady if she wanted to meet Tahir Ali. But, she absolutely refused to meet him while the bench observed that the court cannot force the two persons to live together.

The lady fell unconscious during the proceedings and staff of the IHC dispensary examined her and declared her alright.

Earlier, First Secretary of Indian High Commission Piyush Singh who was previously caught taking pictures inside the courtroom, submitted his expired identity documents to enter IHC this time. As a result, he was not allowed the entry. Later, he was permitted to enter the courtroom after he submitted his valid identity card.

Three officials of Indian High Commission including first secretary Piyush Sindh, staff member Virender Gautam and another staff member Anil Kumar Dagur also accompanied Dr Uzma in the courtroom.

The Indian lady Uzma in her petition through Indian High Commission had requested the court to permit her travel back to her country providing her with duplicate immigration sheets as according to her the documents were snatched from her by Tahir Ali. She had been seeking her repatriation also on the grounds that her daughter from first marriage, a Thalassaemia patient, was critically ill.

After hearing arguments of both the sides, the IHC bench permitted Uzma to travel back to India and a detailed judgment in this matter will be issued today.

In his petition, Tahir Ali, a resident of Buner, had sought a meeting with his Indian wife Dr Uzma who is currently living at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Dr Uzma through Indian High Commission also filed a petition in IHC alleging that Tahir Ali had obtained her signature at Nikahnama (marriage contract) at gun-point.

As per details, Tahir Ali and Uzma met in Malaysia. Later, they mutually decided to marry each other. After obtaining visa, Uzma entered Pakistan and marriage ceremony was solemnized in Buner.

In his petition, Tahir Ali has been seeking from the court to declare that both Tahir and Uzma were legally husband and wife under the Sharia law and, therefore, have all the rights and they cannot be denied access to each other on any pretext and consequently respondents be directed to allow the petitioner to meet them.

He also sought court’s intervention to meet his wife in free atmosphere while alleging that Uzma had reverted to her promises under pressure from his brother and officials of Indian High Commission.

However, Uzma alleged that Tahir Ali had forcefully married her at gun-point, sexually assaulted and beaten her. She also sought repatriation to India providing duplicate immigration sheets to her.