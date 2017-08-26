ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif on Friday told Senate that several individuals were involved in the release of Raymond Davis and if the House so desired, he can help support a probe to determine what led to the release of the US spy.

He was responding to a call-attention notice raised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Hafiz Hamdullah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Azam Khan Swati during the Upper House’s session. The two senators had sought the minister’s take on the revelations made by Raymond Davis in his recently published book.

“Those who played a role in releasing the American operative might have done so for their own vested interests,” the minister said and added these people had compromised the national dignity in the process.

Asif was of the view that a new debate on the dead issue would become a source of embarrassment for the country, yet he was ready to back and assist in conducting an investigation into the episode.

“Even the families of the people killed by Davis were compensated by the government,” he said.

Raymond Davis, who killed two Pakistanis in 2011, penned down a memoir in June, detailing his incarceration and the ensuing diplomatic row between Islamabad and Washington.

Davis was released by a Lahore sessions court after he spent 48 days in detention. The CIA contractor had paid Rs200 million as ‘blood money’ to the legal heirs of the deceased and Rs20,000 as fine for carrying an illegal weapon.

Earlier, the Elections Bill 2017 aimed at amending, consolidating and unifying laws relating to the conduct of the election, was introduced in the Upper House, which met with Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani in the chair.

The bill has already been adopted by the National Assembly.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad also introduced 'The Public Interest Disclosures Bill, 2017' envisaging a mechanism for public interest disclosures and protection of whistle-blowers.

Both the bills were referred to the standing committees concerned.

The House also passed two bills — ‘The National School of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2017' and ‘The Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017'.

The bills were moved by Aftab Ahmed.

Earlier, during the question-hour, the Senate was informed that under the Prime Minister's Kissan Package, three hundred and forty-one billion rupees have been disbursed among farmers.

Responding to a query during the question-hour, Shaikh Aftab said that a subsidy on fertilizers has also been provided to the farmers under the programme.

To another question, he said that a number of steps have been taken for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that 19 offices of the Community Welfare Attaches have been set up at 60 missions in 14 countries.

He said that an online complaints management system has been devised in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to redress the grievances of Pakistanis living abroad.

Minister of State for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Darshan informed the House that the Drug Regulatory Authority has registered 1,500 drug formulations with more than 70,000 registered products.

The Senate paid rich tribute to renowned poet Ahmed Faraz on his death anniversary.

The members said that the contribution of the late Faraz to the literary history was a national asset.

The House was adjourned till Monday afternoon.