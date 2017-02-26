ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Saturday gave approval for the promotions of more than 500 officers of various service groups to grade 20 and 21. The CSB’s recommendations were forwarded to the PM two months ago.

Establishment Division issued the notifications of more than 350 officers of different services groups and ex-cadres to grade 20 and 150 officers to grade 21 with new assignments.

The three-day marathon meeting of Central Selection Board (CSB) was held in the mid of December last year under the chair of Chairman Federal Public Service Commission. CSB had gone through the promotion cases of more than 700 officers of different services groups and ex-cadres of Grade-19 and grade-20 and it recommended promotions of more than 500 officers, and in the second week of January and sent minutes of the board meeting to PM House for formal approval.

According to sources, Prime Minister office has held back promotions of more than 500 officers to Grade-20 and Grade-21 due to poor intelligence reports of a few officers. They said that the PM Nawaz Sharif carried the minutes of meeting of CSB during his last visit of Turkey last week and reviewed the recommendations of CSB. They Sid that the PM had given the approval of the promotions of officers to next grades just after completion of his visit. PM office had sent the PM formal approval to Establishment Division with advice to issue the notifications of promoted officers immediately.

They said that the Establishment Division called its relevant officers on Saturday evening who were already stand-by in this regard.

According to the notifications, 11 officers o grade 20 of Secretyarite group have been promoted to grade 21 and 17 officers grade 19 of same group have been promoted to grade 20. 14 officers of grade 20 of Police Service of Pakistan have been promoted to grade 21 and 27 officers of grade 19 of PSP have also been promoted to next grade.

Similarly, the 31 officers of grade 20 of Pakistan Administarive Service have been promoted to grade 21 as well as 40 officers of grade 19 of PAS have been promoted to grade 20. Six officers of grade 20 of Pakistan Foreign Srevice have been promted to grade 21 and 12 officers of garde-19 of same group have also been promoted to next grade. The 13 officers of grade 20 of Pakistan Inland Revue Service and 52 officers of grade 19 of same group have been promoted to next grades.

PM had also approved the promotions of 37 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service to grade 20 and 21.

It is pertinently mention here that the meeting of CSB should be held after every six months under the law but the last meeting of CSB was held after 21 months.

Meanwhile, the federal government has nominated 148 officers of different services groups for the 21st senior management course at the National Management Institute Islamabad and Karachi.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, the course, designed for the grade-19 or equivalent officers, will start on March 6.

The notification said that 17 officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service, 13 officers of the Police Service of Pakistan, three officers of the Secretariat Group, 12 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, three officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan Group, 16 officers of Inland Revenue Service, 10 officers of Pakistan Customs Service have been nominated for the course.

Similarly, six officers of the Election Commission of Pakistan, five officers of government of Balochistan, three officers of Inter-Services Intelligence, three officers of military land and cantonment group, two officers of ministry of communication, two officers of finance division, three officers of government of Sindh, two officers of aviation division have also been nominated for the course.

The notification said that in the case of any withdrawal of nomination either by the department or by the officer himself/herself, the officer concerned will be responsible if it adversely affected his/her promotion prospects.

Under the prime minister’s directives, all ministries and departments are bound to relieve the officers on their nomination for training course without fail. The ministries, divisions and department shall make stop-gap arrangements, as the nominated officers will not attend their office while undergoing their training. Non-compliance of the PM’s directives shall tantamount to disciplinary proceedings under government servants (E&D Rules 1973), the notification said.

The course fee of Rs250,000 in respect of ex-cadre officers of the federal government, officers of provincial governments and autonomous bodies etc, who have been nominated for the course, shall be borne by their respective departments and governments etc and to this effect payment shall be remitted to NBP, Lahore, NIM Islamabad and NIM Karachi through a bank draft or a pay order at the time of joining the course by the officer concerned or as early as possible, the notification said.

NOKHAIZ SAHI