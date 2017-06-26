KARACHI - Karachiites will celebrate Eidul Fitr today (Monday) with religious zeal and fervour.

The metropolis, known as economic hub of the country, has rich traditional values as well.

Due to the diversity of city’s culture, events like Eid are seen in various vibrant colours.

The Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has also announced the schedule for various programmes to be held on the occasion in various parks and Sea View.

A night before Eid (Chand Raat), thousands of youth are seen on roads and in markets engaged in shopping.

People on self-help basis clean streets and avenues, while the KMC administration in all the districts launches cleanliness drive under which all the main locations and roads are cleaned.

Citizens also rush to bakeries, fruit vendors and flower shops, as these items are the parts of Eid tradition.

Businesses of sweet shops owners also blossom before Eid as people purchase wreaths, bouquets and other items in a large number for their beloved ones.

Though masses go to amusement parks along with their children, temporary play lands and festivals are also organised in almost all areas of the city, particularly in lower middle localities.

On the auspicious occasion like Eid, professional beggars prove themselves as a curse for the metropolis. They perturb the citizens because they take Eid as an opportunity to mint money and even do not refrain from using offensive means for the purpose.

It is also pertinent to mention here that at a time when the entire nation is celebrating the joys and happiness of Eid, there are several people who are bleeding in the remembrance of their loved ones who were killed for unknown reasons and are still waiting for justice.

Everyone celebrates Eid in his or her own style. Some families celebrate it in the absence of their heads, who are engaged in labour abroad.

Kaleem Khan, a driver, said that he hardly managed to spend two to four hours with his family on Eid and at times, he had to spend Eid driving a bus from Karachi to Peshawar.

Similarly, the law-enforcement agencies personnel will also spend their Eid on roads due to delicate security situation.

All important public and private buildings, including shopping centers, have been decorated and illuminated.

Roads and streets of the city, especially those leading eidgahs, mosques and imambargahs, have been washed and cleaned.

The government functionaries, politicians and elite of the city will offer the Eid prayers in their respective residential areas. Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair will offer prayers at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground) near Governor’s House.

After the prayers, he will meet senior officers of the armed forces besides general public and civil officers and exchange Eid greetings with them.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will also celebrate Eid in Karachi. He will meet general public, politicians and elite of the city, and will exchange Eid greetings with them.





Talha Makhdoom