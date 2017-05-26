Rs4.8tr budget today

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would present its fifth budget for the next financial year 2017-18 on Friday (today) with an estimated outlay of Rs4.8 trillion and a deficit of 4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would present the budget on the floor of National Assembly after getting approval from the federal cabinet. The federal cabinet would consider proposals of the Ministry of Finance to enhance salaries of government servants by 10 or 15 percent by giving another ad-hoc relief. Pensions would also be raised by the same ratio.

Background discussions with officials of the finance ministry showed that the government would focus to enhance country’s GDP growth in order to generate employment opportunities ahead of the 2018 general elections. The government would take measures to control the soaring current account deficit, necessitated by the increase in imports and reduction in exports.

The tax collection target for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been fixed at above Rs4 trillion for the next year, which was Rs3621 billion for the current year. The government has proposed to allocate Rs1001 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The government is likely to set aside around Rs950 billion for defence for the next financial year, which was Rs860 billion in the outgoing year. The government is likely to earmark Rs1400 billion for paying interest on domestic and foreign loans.

The government has projected a 6 percent growth for the next fiscal year. The growth of 3.5 percent is estimated in the agriculture sector on the basis of 2 percent growth in important crops, 3.2 percent in other crops, 6.5 percent in cotton ginned, 3.8 percent in livestock, 1.7 percent in fishery and 10 percent in forestry.

The government has set 7.3 percent growth for the industry with 3.5 percent in mining and quarrying while in manufacturing sector a growth of 6.4 percent has been projected with large scale manufacturing 6.3 percent, small and household 8.2 percent, slaughtering 3.7 percent, 12.1 percent growth in construction and 12.5 percent in electricity generation and gas distribution.

The services sector’s growth is estimated at 6.4 percent for the next fiscal year based on 5.6 percent growth in transport, storage and communication, 7.2 percent in wholesale and retail trade, 9.5 percent in finance and insurance, 3.9 percent in housing services, 7 percent in general government services and 6.7 percent in other private services.

The government has projected a $10.4 billion current account deficit for the next fiscal year (2017-18). The trade deficit is projected to be at $26.9 billion for the next fiscal year, as the exports are projected to grow by 6.4 percent next year to $23.1 billion and imports growth target has been set at 9.6 percent to $50 billion. Investment to GDP is estimated at 17.2 percent, fixed investment at 15.6 per cent, and private investment at 11.2 percent of the GDP.

In taxation measures, the government is likely to enhance regulatory duties on imported items in order to discourage imports and generate additional revenue in the budget. The government is also considering enhancing the rates of withholding tax on non-tax filers to bring them into the tax net. The government has already shown its intentions to continue with the super tax on rich people. The rates of sales tax on petroleum products - major revenue spinners - would not be enhanced in the upcoming budget. Sales tax rate of essential commodities like sugar would not be changed in the budget.

IMRAN ALI KUNDI