RAWALPINDI - Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was acquitted by an accountability court on Saturday in an illegal assets reference, the last of the cases filed by NAB against him over the years.

Accountability Court (AC) Rawalpindi Judge Khalid Mehmood Ranjha acquitted Zardari in the corruption reference. The court decided the case after 16 years long period. Zardari was accused of making illegal assets in Pakistan as well as abroad.

Farooq H Naek, counsel for Zardari, filed acquittal plea under section 256 of CrPC which was approved by the accountability court.

The judge, in his verdict, ruled that there is no legal basis of corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court gave the former president a clean chit owing to lack of evidence against him.

Earlier, Farooq H Naek argued before the court that his client has nothing to do with the corruption reference. He said Zardari was victimised politically by his opponents. He said the court should acquit his client in the baseless case.

After completion of arguments, AC Judge Khalid Mehmood Ranjha dropped charges against Zardari and acquitted him in the corruption reference.

Speaking to the media men after the verdict, Naek said his client had been falsely implicated in the politically motivated case. He said during hearing no evidence was found against his client.

He said the court, which has held hearings in Lahore and Rawalpindi since 1998, recorded statements from more than 40 witnesses. “It has now become abundantly clear that the allegations against my client were fake and there were no solid grounds for filing a baseless case against him 19 years ago,” Naek said.

He said Zardari had spent eight years in prison while his spouse former premier Benazir Bhutto was forced into exile. The injustice badly affected the family life of his client, he said.

He said PPP always showed respect to the courts and struggled for rule of law in the country. He said that BB sacrificed her life for revival of democracy and brought about a change in the lives of poor people of Pakistan.

In 2001, NAB filed reference in the accountability court accusing Zardari and his wife Benazir Bhutto of holding assets through illegal means.

However, the reference was closed in 2007 after issuance of NRO by the former military dictator and president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered revival of the cases closed under the NRO in its verdict laid down in December 2009.

At that time, Zardari was elected as president of Pakistan and therefore enjoyed immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution.

The NAB had reopened the asset reference in April 2015 but the proceedings could not be taken place because of absence of prosecution or defence lawyers.

In January 2016, the original record in the illegal assets reference against Zardari went missing from the custody of an accountability court.

NAB prosecutor had submitted an affidavit before the accountability court, saying the bureau had provided the original case record to the court some 15 years ago, which had not been returned to NAB till to date.

The court could not record the statements of witnesses due to non-availability of the case record and had ordered NAB to provide complete record of case.

The accountability court had also acquitted Zardari in five other corruption references, which included SGS, Polo Ground, Ursus Tractors, Cotecna and ARY Gold corruption references.

