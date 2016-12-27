ISLAMABAD - Although PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain wants to see the opposition parties united against the government, he is not much optimistic about the formation of any grand alliance in the near future. Sources in the PML-Q informed The Nation that the party’s central leadership had empowered Shujaat Hussain to take the decision about entering into an alliance with other opposition parties to expose the wrongdoings of the ruling PML-N. They added Shujaat was not optimistic about formation of an anti-government grand alliance.

They said the meeting of the party chief with former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was in the same backdrop in which Shujaat stressed the need of not only a grand opposition alliance to put the government under pressure but also unanimously-approved electoral reforms before the next general elections so that the doors of coming into power through rigging could be plugged.

The sources close to the PML-Q chief said the PPP co-chairman fully agreed to his stance and it was agreed that they would work on those lines and arrange a meeting of like-minded political parties in the coming days.

They said the PML-Q wanted electoral reforms process to be completed expeditiously so that the next general elections would be held under the revamped electoral system to block the alleged mandate-stealing exercise and consequently to restore the confidence of public at large in the electoral process.

The PML-Q considered a powerful movement against the ruling PML-N could force its leadership to face accountability and hold early elections.

The PML-Q leadership is already in contact with some other political parties in this connection and the contours of the opposition parties’ alliance would be visible in a next fortnight, as the PPP leadership would also be announcing its future course of action on December 27. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already given a deadline of December 27 to the government for acceptance of his four demands.

Sources in the government were of the view that after the appointment of the new army chief and the change of guards in the apex court on 31st when Justice Saqib Nisar is going to be sworn in as the new chief justice of the country, the PML-N would seem a bit relaxed and devise its strategy after seeing the PPP protest strategy.

These sources said that keeping in view the sharp differences between the opposition parties, mainly the major political forces, the PPP and the PTI, the people in the government were sure that uniting all the opposition parties was next to impossible.

opposition incompetence helped govt complete tenure

Our Staff Reporter from Karachi adds: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has laid stress on the need for a strong opposition alliance and said that general elections can be held before time if all opposition parties get untied.

Talking to the media after his visit to late Junaid Jamshed’s house where he offered his condolences to singer-turned-religious figure’s family on Monday, Shujaat said that friendly opposition would help the ruling party complete its constitutional tenure in power. He said that opposition parties’ failure to get united on one platform would allow the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to complete its tenure. He said that opposition parties’ incompetence facilitated the ruling party. He said that formation of a grand alliance was not only PML-Q and PPP’s agenda; all opposition parties must come forward for this purpose. He said that some elements in various opposition parties did not want a grand alliance against the government. He said that these parties would lose a lot if they remain undecided on the issue of a grand alliance.

Shujaat said that his party believed in supremacy of the judiciary and expressed the hope that the court would decide the Panama leaks case on merit. He said the nation had confidence in the Supreme Court. He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan should also wait for the decision.

Earlier, Shujaat called on Junaid Jamshed’s brother Humayun Jamshed and offered his condolences to Humayun over Junaid’s death in a plane crash a few days ago. He lauded services of Junaid and said that he was a nice and humble person. He said that PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi knew Junaid for years.

He demanded that the government complete the investigation into the plane crash and take strict action against the responsible.

Speaking on the occasion, Humayun said that various news were circulating about the plane crash tragedy, but facts would come to surface only after completion of an inquiry into this incident by French experts.