KHYBER AGENCY - Afghan nationals stranded in Khyber Agency due to closure of Torkham border on Sunday held a protest rally here in Landi Kotal bazaar.

Dozens of Afghan citizens, holding their passports, marched from Bypass to Bacha Khan Chowk.

They were chanting slogans for immediate reopening of the border so that they could return to their country.

Speaking on the occasion, the Afghans said that they have been humiliated for the last 10 days as they had to spend nights on footpath under the open sky in the chilly weather.

They were of the view that most of the stranded Afghan citizens have run out of money and they were compelled to starve. They were left on the mercy of local philanthropists, they added.

“We have been in Pakistan on legal travelling documents and as per law the government of Pakistan has to let us go back to our country. I am stranded for the last nine days and have been residing at an under-construction mosque in Landi Kotal Bazaar in cold weather,” explained Sher Ali of Logar province, Afghanistan. I have not slept in the last few days owing to chilly weather and lack of sleeping resources, he lamented.

“I spent all of my Rs2,000 cash in nine days. An unknown old man gave me Rs100 for lunch today,” he said. “I have nothing for dinner,” he added.

Another Afghan citizen, Ajab Gul, while sitting in distress said that he had rented a room in Landi Kotal Bazaar for Rs1,200 and the place was not favourable to stay. “I only have a sheet to cover myself,” he added. It was unbearable for him to stay anymore in such condition, he maintained.

They demanded of the Pakistan government to have mercy on them and issue forthwith directions for their respectful return to Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of militant attacks in several cities of Pakistan last week, the Torkham border was suspended for all kinds of movement, which restricted hundreds of Afghan nationals including women and children in Landi Kotal.

US DRONES HOVER OVER

KURRAM AGENCY

Agencies add: US drones made flights over Kurram Agency and Buggan on Sunday creating panic among the residents.

After making aerial survey, the drone flew back to Afghanistan, locals said.

This was the first drone flight in the Tribal Areas during 2017.

So far no drone attacks have been carried out during the current calendar year.

During 2016 the US carried out three drone operations in FATA killing seven people and injuring one.

More than 2800 people have lost their lives in FATA in 322 drone attacks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops while sanitisation of village Shirrani, Datta Khal, North Waziristan on Sunday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the recovered cache was abandoned by the terrorists.