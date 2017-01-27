ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior Thursday scrapped an agreement recently signed by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) with MasterCard, an online payment processing company, while showing concerns over the deal.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has suspended the agreement signed by NADRA with MasterCard at once while showing apprehensions that a foreign company was being given access to sensitive database of the national registration body, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry said.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was already looking into the agreement signed between NADRA and MasterCard on January 18 to facilitate Pakistani citizens having Computerised National Identity Cards(CNICs) for online money transactions amid concerns over the mandate of NADRA and security of the national database.

"The interior minister has taken serious notice of the agreement and has immediately ordered to immediately suspend the deal," a spokesman of the ministry said. The spokesman quoting the minister said that the agreement was made without prior written approval of the federal government as neither stakeholders were deliberated nor the sensitive issues of security were kept in mind.

"Why and how a foreign company was being given access to the database of NADRA through this deal and under which laws," the minister has asked a reply from NADRA authorities. The minister said that it would be welcoming to use technology for the online money transactions but the government would neither make a compromise on the security of national database nor any institution would be permitted to overstep its mandate.

On January 18, MasterCard had announced its strategic collaboration with NADRA and announcement was made during MasterCard's participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. However, according to some report, the servers of the company are not based in Pakistan and there might be chances of duplication of sensitive data of Pakistani citizens.