ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was informed on Wednesday that some alleged killers had been arrested from Karachi recently who had direct links with criminal networks being operated from the UK and South Africa - the places where MQM have its power bases.

Director General Rangers Sindh Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed shared this information with the interior minister in a telephonic contact, said a spokesperson of the interior ministry.

The minister has directed DG Rangers Sindh to prepare a reference in this connection and send it to the ministry.

In the light of the reference, the matter would be raised with both the countries.

The minister remarked that it was unfortunate that the land of the UK and South Africa was being used for terrorist activities and killings in Karachi, the metropolitan city of Pakistan.

We will raise the matter with both the countries with evidence, he said.



Imran Mukhtar