ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan Tuesday sought resignation from the Director General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB), the country’s premier civilian agency, for allegedly visiting ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

Without describing the sources of his information and their authenticity, Imran Khan questioned how Aftab Sultan, head of an intelligence agency, went to London to see the former prime minister.

“The IB head must resign immediately. What was he doing while visiting a disqualified PM in London over four days at the tax-payers expense?” Imran Khan said in a series of tweets against the IB chief and former prime minister. “IB head is an official of the state paid by taxpayers. His duty is to the state not to the Sharif family,” he said in his second tweet.

Aftab Sultan is a former police officer of grade 22 who has been appointed as head of the IB thrice, first when he was in the government service and then he was given extension twice after his retirement. He also remained the Punjab police chief during the caretaker setup of 2013 General Elections.

Imran Khan also quoting a TV report accused IB of blackmailing politicians at the behest of former prime minister. The TV report said that IB blackmailed some 37 lawmakers and opened inquiries against them who were critical of the Nawaz Sharif government. “Equally alarming is the IB’s role in abetting NS by creating grounds for blackmailing his MNAs into falling in line. This is how state institutions are destroyed by a mafia breaking all laws and democratic norms,” he said in his two consecutive tweets.

Imran Khan also opposed the official protocol and security given to the former prime minister at the time of his Tuesday’s appearance before the accountability court in connection with a corruption reference against him in Panama Papers case. “The official protocol given to a disgraced, disqualified PM, also accused of tax evasion, forgery, money laundering etc, is shameful.” Imran Khan tweeted. He further tweeted: “Sends wrong message to society: that the powerful can break laws with impunity. Clearly this is mafia rule not democracy.”

Separately, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Tuesday agreed to meet and deliberate upon the prospects of changing leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

In this connection, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke to PLM-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain Tuesday afternoon. In the telephonic conversation Vice Chairman PTI apprised Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain about his scheduled meeting with MQM leaders. Both the leaders agreed to meet and deliberate upon prospects of changing of the leader of opposition, an announcement made by PTI said.