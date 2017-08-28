ISLAMABAD - Pakistan needs to strengthen safety and environmental standards for its ship-breaking industry on the face of new guidelines being prepared by the European Commission for Asian ship-breaking industry to ensure compliance with its criterion by 2019.

The European Union move comes after a worst explosion and a massive fire ripped through a dismantling tanker in the Gadani ship-breaking yard last year, killing 28 and injuring more than 50 workers.

“Markedly poor standards are being followed at recycling yards in South Asian including India and Bangladesh,” said a study conducted by Ship-breaking Platform, an international NGO monitoring standards at the ship-breaking industry.

With financial incentives to get ship-owners chose EU-approved yards, the European Commission has decided to update a worldwide list of shipyards that meet European social and environmental standards — by this fall — and oblige owners of commercial vessels flying an EU country flag to use EU-compliant facilities for recycling by 2019.

On the other hand, NGOs fear those rules will remain largely toothless because the EU ship-owners can simply change the flag of registry of their vessels for as little as €2,400 before sending them off to be scrapped in foreign yards that don’t meet the EU standards.

Although 40 percent of the world’s fleet is controlled by EU entities, only around 20 percent fly an EU flag, a share that falls to 9 percent for end-of-life ships, according to a study by the European Commission.

“In theory, it should be very easy for European ship-owners to pick a EU recognised yard, but the reality shows that the vast majority of EU-owned or EU-flagged end-of-life vessels end up for dangerous and dirty breaking on beaches of Bangladesh, India or Pakistan,” said Ingvild Jenssen, founder and director at Shipbreaking Platform, a coalition of 19 organisations working to prevent pollution and unsafe working conditions caused by beaching — the practice of running old ships aground on third-world beaches.

On the other hand, according to the Shipbreaking Platform, beaching is by far the most common ship breaking method in South Asia. It says 86 percent of the world’s end-of-life tonnage was broken on beaches in 2016. The practice is very polluting and the working conditions are “appalling,” Jenssen said.

According to the NGO, at least 22 workers were killed in Bangladeshi yards in 2016 and 29 suffered severe injuries. Last year saw the worst catastrophe in the history of the industry, when 28 workers were killed and more than 50 injured when an explosion and a massive fire ripped through a tanker beached in Gadani, Pakistan.

In Bangladesh, unskilled workers — many of them under 18 — cut vessels apart for an estimated $3 for a 12-to-16-hour working day, according to a report by the European Economic and Social Committee. The life expectancy for men in the ship breaking industry is 20 years lower than for Bangladeshi men in the general population.

Most of a ship’s steel is coated with paint containing lead, mercury, zinc, arsenic and chromium, according to a study by the International Law and Policy Institute. The tides also wash out PCBs, asbestos and huge quantities of oil from beached ships.

Instead, the EU rules mandate that approved facilities must have impermeable floors and dismantling must be done without the elements coming in contact with the sea or “any other permeable surface such as sand or gravel.”

But tough environmental standards and well-paid workers mean that ship-owners shy away from using the EU-approved yards.

“We are handicapped by the high costs of labour, social charges and taxes,” said Antonio Barredo, managing director of DDR Vessels, a Spanish decontamination, dismantling and recycling company.

Asian yards also have an advantage over their European rivals because they are closer to local steel industries. “The reason why the yards in Asia are interested in recycling the ships is because they use the scrap,” said Patrick Verhoeven, secretary-general of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations, an industry group. “There is a live steel scrap industry – which we do not have in Europe. It does not make economic sense to do it here.”

As a result, the French port of Bordeaux, one of 18 EU-approved facilities, currently dismantles one ship a year, which is usually a vessel owned by public entities.

“We have room for 10 ships a year,” said Patrick Brocart, director for shipyards at the port of Bordeaux. “Today we are a very small player.”

Most European ship-owners are taking a hard look at the bottom line when deciding what to do with their old vessels, and for now profit wins out over environmental worries.

In 2016, 328 vessels owned by EU entities or bearing EU flags were dismantled, of which 84 percent were beached in South Asia, Jenssen said.

According to the NGO, German ship-owners were responsible for 97 ships rammed up on the beaches of South Asia out of a total of 99 vessels sold for demolition. Greece was responsible for 104 vessels sold to South Asian ship breaking yards in 2016, the highest absolute number for an EU country.

One solution being mulled in Brussels is to give ship-owners a financial incentive to use cleaner yards.

The idea would be to charge a fee to all ships calling at an EU port. The money collected over a ship’s lifetime would be refunded if it was eventually scrapped at an EU-approved yard. The scheme was supported by NGOs and the European shipyard industry, but strongly opposed by ship-owners, who complained it would disrupt efforts for a global solution brokered by the International Maritime Organization. Although the organization adopted the Hong Kong Convention on the safe disposal of ships in 2009, it still hasn’t come into force because too few countries have ratified it. The association of international ship-owners has only voluntary guidelines.

Verhoeven warned that even if the EU agrees on a financial incentive aimed at cancelling out the difference between dismantling in South Asia and using EU-approved yards, it would be ineffective because European yards have a capacity shortage – an argument yards here reject.

“We do have capacity in Europe, but it is not adequate to dismantle the big bunker vessels or container vessels,” he said. “And I do not think we will ever have it, unless a government or the EU decides to put money in creating these facilities.”

In the end, the Commission balked at introducing the fee, calling for “further analysis” of the measure’s compatibility with EU and international law.

Instead, the Commission is hoping moral persuasion does the trick — saying its updated list of shipyards, for which it has received 22 applications from outside the bloc, will still have a global impact. “Applications to the list have come from facilities in different regions of the world, including South Asia,” said a Commission spokesperson. “This suggests that the list will be a reference for the whole sector, irrelevant of flag.”