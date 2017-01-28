ISLAMABAD - In a veil reference to political adversaries, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Friday that the debate on corruption has become a hot topic in Pakistan but no one was serious to eradicate it.

The eradication of corruption has become a political slogan in Pakistan and the masses are being fooled in this regard. Everyone here talks about corruption but no one is serious to eradicate it,” he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Army Welfare Trust Sangjani-Paswal Interchange on Motorway (M-1).

The project, launched by the trust employees on a self-finance basis, has been completed at a cost of Rs650 million within a record eight months time.

The minister also lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but without mentioning any one’s name.

In a veiled reference to the PTI for championing the Panama Leaks issue, Nisar said that decisions in developed nations were not made on roads. “Those nations never rise which face internal rifts,” he said and asked the people not to remain silent anymore.

While alluding to PTI chief Imran Khan, Nisar said that there should be no paradox between sayings and actions. He said that this should not happen that people around any one would be doing corruption but he would be busy lecturing others on corruption “This also should not happen that I would amass property by hook or by crook but I also voice concerns against encroachers. This should not happen that whenever I speak, I will be telling lies and while using harsh language,” he said. “We need to differentiate between good and bad and also between truth and lie as this is the way to make our society strong.”

Nisar emphasised the need for unity and consensus among masses, as this was the only way to achieve the dream of prosperity. “We need to discourage division as a nation, which follows a wrong path, cannot progress,” he said.

“Today it is quite difficult to deliver good things. Issues cannot be addressed through protests or sit-ins and I am very much sure Pakistan has no dearth of positive-minded and good people,” he said, adding that good people must come forward and play an active role in the country’s progress.

Nisar said that Sangjani interchange would prove to be an important milestone in connecting people of different areas. It would not only ensure progress and prosperity but also provide residents of the area an easy access to Lahore, Islamabad, Sargodha and other important cities.

He said that hundreds of thousands of people living in dozens of villages and adjacent residential colonies would get a facility to travel through this interchange.

In his welcome address, AWT Chief Executive Officer Zaheeruddin Babar said the interchange had been a longstanding demand of the locals, AWT and other allied societies.

He said that the project would help ease travelling of thousands of people, besides paving way for economic prosperity.

Giving details about self-financing for the project, he said that the AWT contributed 64 per cent, Engineers Cooperative Housing Society 17 per cent and other allied societies contributed 19 per cent of finances to complete the interchange.