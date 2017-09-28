SWAT - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated a branch of Army Public School (APS) here.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant-General Nazir Ahmed Butt, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor, and other senior military officers accompanied the COAS on a day-long visit to Swat.

Malakand Division General Officer Commander (GOC) Major-General Amir Awan and civil and military officers welcomed General Bajwa upon his arrival at Swat Cantonment.

On the occasion, elders of the valley were also present.

After inaugurating the school, Gen Bajwa met students and elders of the valley. Earlier, the COAS was briefed about the ongoing development work in the region. Speaking on the occasion, the army chief paid his gratitude to the people of Swat for their valiant stand against the reign of terror and for standing alongside the security forces to throw the terrorists out of the valley forever.

The COAS said that army was committed to continue playing a solid role in bringing enduring peace and security in Swat.

He said that development of the Fata and Malakand region was a priority task being executed as a well-considered strategy.

The army chief also appreciated the continued support of the locals in combating terrorism and acknowledged their sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which he said became critical in army’s success. He said that the army was well trained and was prepared for any untoward situation.