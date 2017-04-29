ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzda Friday threatened to resign in support of Pakistan Sports Board Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, who was suspended on Wednesday – reportedly on corruption charges.

The highly charged minister lambasted Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and Establishment Division Secretary Syed Tahir, terming them ‘corrupt to the core’ and ‘mother of all ills’.

Addressing PSB employees in a hurriedly called meeting, IPC minister claimed the two gentlemen had stashed huge amounts gained through corruption in Swiss accounts.

He claimed that the wrongs done by the PSB DG and the presumed corruption he committed were nothing if compared with the deeds of the people who issued notification of his suspension.

“Let me make it clear to them (Fawad and Tahir) both and all their associates that I will unearth their frauds, I will not keep quiet!”

He said no segment of society is completely immune to corruption. “And, if you compare the corruption committed by PSB employees in last 60 years, it would be 1,000th part of the corruption being committed by them [the offices of the two secretaries]; rather it would be 100,000th part of it.”

The minister said Fawad was the mastermind of the entire move against Akhtar Ganjera. “How could someone expect me to do something about it (corruption in PSB), if, as a minister, my wings are clipped?” he asked.

The minister said, “I am responsible for the affairs of my ministry, I will never allow anyone to dictate terms and try to interfere in my ministry affairs. If DG Ganjera has done some wrong, bring the proof to me and I will punish him and all others involved in way that no one would even dare think about committing corruption.

“But I can’t just sit back and allow others to give such treatment to my children. The DG and all the employees working under my ministry are like my children and as a father, I can’t keep quiet.”

Riaz Pirzda said he was loyal to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the party and he will try to meet the PM as soon as possible.

“I had requested a meeting with PM on Friday, but I was not given time. I will wait until Tuesday (May 2). If these persons (Fawad and Tahir) are not removed from their posts and the PM didn’t hear my point of view then I will announce my future line of action.”

Highly placed sources confirmed to The Nation that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has finally decides to call Riaz Pirzada for a meeting late Friday night or Saturday morning.

Sources said that Mian Riaz Hussian Pirzada was highly confident that his tactic would work as he had the backing of some eight to ten MNAs and MPAs who all had promised him to stand by his side through thick and thin. Also, the sources said, PTI high command had decided to contact Pirzada and his companions for their joining the party.

Speculations were rife in the federal capital that next few hours were highly crucial for both Mian Riaz Pirzada as well as the suspended PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera.

If the minister had his way, sources said, Ganjera would soon stage a comeback, possibly through getting some other highly lucrative posting.

On the other hand, IPC Secretary Amjed Ali Khan had issued notification for posting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) Joint Secretary Khiyal Zad Gul as acting director general of Pakistan Sports Board until Ganjera faces inquiry. The newly appointed acting DG also paid visit to PSB late Friday afternoon.

The ‘troublemaker’

During his speech at Pakistan Sports Board building, the fiery minster did not waste the opportunity to also level serious allegations against General Administration Deputy Director Mansoor Ahmed, who assumed charge some five months back.

He termed him a traitor and said, “I am fully aware of this person’s dubious activities. I was not in favour of taking him in PSB, but he used all his good offices and promised that he will perform his duties with dedication and won’t ever create problems for the smooth functioning of PSB.

“But he (Mansoor) never live up to my expectations and never bothered about fulfilling his promises. I noticed him during the past four to five days; he was trying to be very obedient and loyal - rushing to open the door of my car, while previously he never bothered to even say hello to me.”

Riaz Pirzda said Mansoor is responsible for the ‘fuss’ and “let me make it clear to him, he should immediately leave PSB. Whether I remain a minister or not, I will not spare him as well as the other black sheep. And, I am also warning all those who are involved in dirty politics and are part of this conspiracy that they put their house in order before it’s too late.”

The minister said, “I will not sit back and allow vultures to spoil all the good work done by me, I had turned PSB into gold mine and now everyone is eyeing for a share. I will not allow it to happen.”