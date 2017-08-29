LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave for London on Wednesday to see his ailing spouse Kalsoom Nawaz. Kalsoom has been diagnosed with cancer during her recent visit to the UK.

Reports say the former PM, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court in Panama leaks case on July 28, is likely to stay there during the treatment of his spouse and expected to celebrate Eidul Azha with her in London.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif met the leaders of PML-N, including Kh Saad Rafiq and Danyal Aziz in Raiwind and discussed with them the review petitions filed against the July 28 judgment. The meeting also reviewed the election campaign in NA-120 Lahore.

It was decided that Maryam Nawaz will lead the campaign for her mother. The formal launch of campaign will begin today (Tuesday). Flanked by her spouse Safdar, She will open the party office in Mozang and meet the voters. The electioneering would be geared up after Eidul Azha.

The meeting also discussed political situation in the country and appreciated the stance taken by the government on US policy. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will hold corners meetings and hold door to door meeting with the voters in the NA-120 constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N is popular party which has been struggling to cope with the challenges confronting the country. “Today, Pakistan is secure, developed and peaceful. Nawaz Sharif said public welfare is the PML-N mission,” he added

Also Interior Minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal met the former PM and shared views with him on the overall peace and security situation in the country. According to sources, the minister informed Nawaz about the affairs of his ministry. Party matters also came under discussion during the meeting.

Sajid Zia