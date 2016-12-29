ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants the Pakistan People's Party play the role of 'real opposition', Imran Khan has said.

This will be the only criterion to pave the way for the formation grand opposition alliance over Panama leaks, he said yesterday, informally talking to print media journalists at his residence in Bani Gala.

"We want to see whether PPP would play the role of real opposition against the ruling PML-N after the announcement of its leadership to enter the parliament," PTI chairman remarked. He said that PTI was keenly looking into the post-December 27 strategy of the PPP after this announcement.

Using cricket terminology, Khan said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwer Zaheer Jamali 'well left' the Panama case and disappointed the nation. He hoped that CJ-designate Justice Saqib Nisar should be given the opportunity to dispense justice in the case.

Asked about PTI’s criterion for a 'real opposition', he said his party had a stated claim that government was involved in Panama Papers issue and opposition should question it over the issue.

To another question, he said that purpose of boycotting the parliament was to pressure the government on issues of Panama leaks and rigging in 2013 general elections. He said that it was only PTI whom the masses were considering the real opposition and this was due to strong stand of his party on these two matters.

Khan avoided commenting directly on whether he would form an alliance with the PPP in future over Panamgate and confined himself to saying that PTI was keenly looking into what PPP would do after Zardari’s announcement to come to the parliament through bye-election.

"Perhaps they [PPP] are of the view that they can damage Nawaz Sharif after coming into the parliament," he said.

PTI chief said the PPP did not play the role of real opposition since the Panama leaks surfaced. He said there was a clear difference between the strategy of Asif Zardari and his son, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"Bilawal has made utmost efforts to play the role of real opposition and revive the Punjab chapter of his party as well," he said. He however said that PTI was ready to form an opposition alliance over the ToRs formed by the opposition parties on Panama issue.

In his Sawbi rally, Khan had remarked that Zardari had returned from self-imposed exile only to bailout Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PTI chief blamed that PPP and PML-N had an underhand deal in the past and they both did not play the role of real of opposition against each other.

But he said it seemed the PPP, after poor performance of party candidates in the by-polls, has now come to the conclusion that it would have to become real opposition.

Imran Khan also hinted that his party could again come on roads in protest if the Supreme Court did not give a decision in their favour over Panama issue. But when he was directly asked, he said that it was their right to get justice. He stressed that Panama issue would have become a dead one if PTI did not come on roads.

What was the reason behind forming a probe commission when the Supreme Court had already heard all the parties, he asked. "Even now there was no need to restart hearing of Panama case afresh," he said. PTI was disappointed when Justice Jamali went on vacation. He said that in cricket terminology, Justice Jamali 'well left' the Panama case.

PTI chairman said they want the Supreme Court to itself decide the Panama case. "What is need of such commissions when the government did not want to implement their recommendations," he asked, and referred to the Justice Qazi Faez Esa led Inquiry Commission whose recommendations, he said, the government was not ready to implement.

Similarly neither the Election Commission nor the government ever implemented 40 recommendations of the Judicial Commission on Rigging of 2013 general elections, he held. "Real democracy doses not come through mere elections but transparent elections," he said.

Imran Khan viewed that corruption was main cause of every evil in Pakistan and said that corruption was at its peak during the incumbent regime. PML-N was awarding contracts of development projects only to mint money and was not ready to invest in health and education sectors.

He said the procedure of the appointment of NAB chairman should be changed.

When asked that the PTI-led KP government could not appoint chief of the provincial Ehtesab Commission for the last more than one year, he admitted that his party's government could not do well on the matter of accountability in KP as it was their first term.

About the allegation of awarding of the advertisement campaign of KP government to the companies in a non-transparent manner, he said the award had not been finalised yet.

He said Pakistan was facing leadership crisis in the country because the existing leadership did not invest in human development.

PTI chief said that his party had contested the 2013 polls without adequate preparation and now they were fully prepared to contest the next general elections. “Now we will not let anyone rig the elections.” Khan concluded that PTI postponed intra-party polls because of the Panama issue.