Return of the missing begins!

RAWALPINDI - Two Pakistani activists who went missing early this month have been returned and are safe, their families said Saturday, more than two weeks after their disappearance along with three others sparked protests and fears of a government crackdown.

Prominent academic, social activist and blogger Salman Haider has returned home ‘safely’, the family and police confirmed to The Nation on Saturday.

Family of another missing activist told AFP that their dear one is back but requested not to reveal his name.

Salman Haider, who is also a professor at the Fatima Jinnah Women University and a poet, went missing on January 6 from Banigala area of Islamabad and the Lohi Bher Police had registered a case on an application of Zeeshan Haider, the brother of Salman.

The four other activists who disappeared under mysterious circumstances from Lahore and Sheikhupura districts of Punjab were Waqas Goraya, Aasim Saeed, Ahmed Raza Naseer and Samar Abbas.

These activists, some of whom posted blogs criticising the political influence of the military and speaking up for the rights of religious minorities, had each gone missing separately since January 4.

No group has claimed responsibility and the whereabouts of three missing activists are still unknown. But return of the two activists has brought a new hope to the families of those still missing.

“Yes, Salman Haider has reached back his home safely,” said Sihala Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashraf Shah told The Nation on Saturday.

According to sources, the family actually ‘found’ him on Friday night, but nobody revealed the place he was recovered from.

Sources said that police investigators visited Salman for recording his statement. But the DSP said the police could not record his statement as he was not in such a state that he could speak to the police.

“The professor will be produced before a court where he will record his statement under Section 164 of CrPc,” Shah said.

Talking to The Nation Zeeshan Haider said, “Thanks to Allah Almighty that my brother has returned home and he is in good health.”

He could not confirm whether or not Salman Haider will record his statement to police. “We were worried about Salman’s health but now we are happy to see him in good health,” he said.

Agencies add: Contacted by Reuters news agency earlier, Zeeshan Haider said, “Salman is fine, he is safe and we are happy he is back with us” but he declined to elaborate on where he was.

Zeeshan said he had not met his brother yet but had spoken to him on the phone while several other family members had personally met him.

“Salman has a bad skin condition so I have been really worried about that but when I spoke to him he assured me that he was in good health,” Zeeshan said. “And whoever in the family has met him says that he looks healthy and happy.”

Neither the family nor authorities quoted in local media gave details of where Haider had been and what had happened to him.

It is also not known how the five activists went missing, but some rights groups and newspapers have asked whether state or military agencies were in any way involved.

The Interior Ministry has repeatedly said it was doing all it could to recover the missing men. The military and other state agencies have declined to officially comment.

Shortly after the activists’ disappearances, blasphemy allegations against them appeared on social media and in a complaint to police.

Friends, family and supporters of all five men deny they have blasphemed, and have denounced the campaign to press that charge, which could endanger their lives were they to reappear.

In Pakistan, conviction under the blasphemy laws can carry a mandatory death sentence.

Haider has written columns for a popular English-language newspaper and taught at the Fatima Jinnah Women’s University in the city of Rawalpindi, some 15km from capital Islamabad.

Last year, Haider wrote a poem about human rights abuses in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, including a line about his friends’ friends disappearing. He queried whether his friends, or even he himself, will be next to suffer such a fate.

Two of the missing activists, Waqas Goraya and Aasim Saeed, live in the Netherlands and Singapore. Their relatives said they were taken on Jan. 4 while visiting Pakistan. The fourth activist, Ahmed Raza Naseer, suffers from polio.

A fifth Pakistani social activist, Samar Abbas, went missing from the capital Islamabad on Jan 11.

