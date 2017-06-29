BAHAWALPUR/AHMADPUR EAST - Prime Minister Pakistan Nawaz Sharif visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital here on Monday and inquired after the health of the people injured in Ahmadpur East oil tanker inferno.

He was briefed about the Ahmadpur East Incident. After the oil tanker Incident in Ahmadpur East in which more than 160 people have so far died, the prime minister reached straight to Bahawalpur from London after shortening his tour.

After arriving at Bahawalpur, the prime minister met with the patients in Bahawal Victoria Hospital and inquired after the patients’ health. He was briefed about the condition of the burnt victims at the hospital. He was told that 118 patients were brought to Bahawal Victoria Hospital after the incident from which 51 were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Patients expressed satisfaction over Prime Minister’s arrival and also expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities and praised the staff’s performance. The prime minister distributed the cheques to the injured. He directed the hospital administration to provide all available resources to the patients.

Later, he went to Circuit House Bahawalpur where he was briefed by Commissioner Bahawalpur Saqib Zafar at this time Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and others were also present.

Prime Minister was told that incident occurred at 6:20am which was taking 25,000 liter petrol from Karachi to Bahawalpur, after the oil tanker overturned people started gathering petrol in different containers and during this oil tanker blasted with explosion which covered the whole area with fire. As a result, 265 people got burnt, 140 people died as of Monday. (Now death toll risen to 162 till the filing of this report.

He was further told that incident happened 45 kilometer away from Bahawalpur on National Highway and in 5 hours of the incident rescue operation was completed, in the rescue operation Army’s four helicopters participated, Rescue 1122’s 34 and Edhi’s 25 ambulances took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, the prime minister and the chief minister addressed the meeting of the heirs of victims of oil tanker incident in Mauza Ramzan Joiya. Addressing the meeting the premier announced government jobs for the heirs of killed persons and wounded people. He expressed his displeasure by politicising the national tragedy by some elements. Nawaz Sharif stated that compensation announced by government was not a substitute of any life but government financial assistance would be helpful for the remedy of their loss to some extent. He said that probe will be conducted into this tragic incident. He appreciated the courage of wounded victims and assured for their medical treatment.

Earlier, the chief minister said that the area was in the grip of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment while previous government did not pay heed to resolve genuine demands of the masses.

He said that all out efforts were made to cope with the situation which happened when the oil tanker caught fire and the people gathered around the overturned oil tanker truck to collect the leaking petrol in their buckets and other pots were killed and injured. He said that the army chief on his call provided relief support while burnt persons were shifted to different hospitals, similarly he stayed in Bahawalpur for consecutive three days and supervised the relief operation.

APP ADDS: Compensation cheques amounting to Rs52 million were distributed to 26 heirs of identified oil tanker fire victims in a ceremony. Each heir received Rs2 million. Earlier, 35 injured persons in BV Hospital Bahawalpur, two in CMH Bahawalpur, 43 in Multan and 37 in Lahore and AhmedpurEast hospitals received Rs1 million each as compensation cheques from Punjab government.

BAQA-UL-MOHSIN/EHSAN AHMED SEHAR