Quetta - The promises of government to facilitate citizens in Ramazan proved mere empty slogans as Sasta Bazaars set up by the district administration were seen without essential commodities on first day of Ramazan.

Reports said in most of the districts people had to observe Sehri and Aftari without electricity.

The district administration had established four Sasta Bazaars in various parts of Quetta to facilitate fast observers in the holy month of Ramazan. But these bazaars were without essential edible commodities on the first day in provincial capital.

The provincial government had announced to set up Sasta Bazaars in all district headquarters of the province including Quetta. As per the promise of Balochistan government, the district administration had set up tents of cheap bazaars at four locations of the metropolitan city. The bazaars to facilitate masses in the holy month were established at Nawab Akbar Bugti Stadium, Nawan Killi, Sariab and Benazir Park.

Reports of skyrocketing prices were also received from different districts of the province at first day of Ramazan while the district administration, price control committees and lawmakers kept mum over the artificial hike of commodities’ prices, leaving people at the mercy of exploiters and profiteers.

Ironically, a large number of people visited the government-sponsored Sasta Bazaars to purchase eatables, but most of the bazaars were lacking essential commodities.

The administration had exhibited only Utility Stores Corporation stall in the Nawab Akber Bugti Stadium, while rates in Nawan Killi Sasta Bazaar were several times high than that of the open market. The Organiser of Nawan Killi stall Rehmatullah said no fare won’t be demanded from those stalls.

“Complaints of high prices of commodities as compared to open market have been received from consumers,” admitted the organiser Rehmatullah and said the matter was being looked into. Situation at other stalls was not much different. The prices of fruits were reported as high as in common days. The mango was sold at Rs160/Kg, banana Rs100/dozen, watermelon Rs35/Kg and apples were sold at Rs200/Kg.

Reports of 10-14 hours loadshedding in border city of Chaman, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Musakhel, Lasbella, Turbat, Kharan and other districts also exposed the tall claims of government.