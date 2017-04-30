ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday granted a face saving to Tariq Fatemi by retaining him as his special assistant amid the Dawn leaks fallout.

But it was still below Fatemi’s expectations, who had high hopes of keeping his job, despite Dawn leaks report’s recommendations of action against him, Principal Information Officer Rao Tehsin and the newspaper that published the controversial story.

The other “culprit” – former information minister Pervez Rashid – had already been sent packing.

He remains a senator.

There had been rumours about action against Fatemi for months but each time the notion was rejected by officials at the foreign ministry.

The special assistant himself never bothered to speak on the issue.

Only a day earlier, a defiant Fatemi had told his subordinates that he was going nowhere.

“I am here to stay,” he had said but within hours he was stripped of his portfolio.

Fatemi’s wife - Zahra Wadood Fatemi – is ruling party’s member of the National Assembly on a reserved seat. There was no official word on the new portfolio for Tariq Fatemi but Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had hinted this week his assignment may be “changed”.

Keeping the influence of Ishaq Dar in mind, it could be safely said that Fatemi would get another job in the coming days. There is no guarantee though as PM Sharif may have to clear the “culprits” further to please all the quarters.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Fatemi had stopped receiving telephone calls after the issuance of notification.

“We have been trying to contact him. He is not taking any telephone calls for now,” he added.

Asked if Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz would be happy with the development, the official said: “He may not say it but he will be happy deep down the heart. The two always had differences on the running of the foreign ministry.” Fatemi was not available for comments despite repeated efforts.

Before being elevated as special assistant – equal to the status of a state minister - Fatemi served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States and to the European Union.

He was born in Dhaka before the partition and held various diplomatic assignments in his foreign service. Fatemi also represented Pakistan’s case at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Former interior minister Rehman Malik said the Dawn leaks report itself seemed a “leaked report”.

“I had said much earlier that no sky would fall. The report has made it clear,” he told The Nation.

Malik said that the government was not sincere in investigating the Dawn leaks and had taken strange decisions as a result.

The former interior minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wants elimination of corruption, be it moral or financial.

“This government has failed to deliver on any front. This report speaks for itself. You can see what has happened. Absolutely nothing,” he added. Commenting on the Dawn leaks report, PPP’s opposition leader in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah said that his party supported the army’s position on the leaks report.

Hours after the PM ordered action on the Dawn leaks’ report, the army rejected the notification terming it incomplete.

Shah said: “The army’s reaction was right. A matter of a sensitive report was mocked by the government.” The PPP veteran said Prime Minister Sharif had become a threat to national integrity. “They are making national institutions controversial. They are only serving self interest,” he contended.

Shah said the government must sack Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan for his role in major controversies.

Shafqat Ali