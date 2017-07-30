ISLAMABAD : Although the Chief Minister and Governor’s annexes at Punjab House were at the disposal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but he preferred to stay at Prime Minister’s House.

Sources in the ruling PML-N and Prime Minister’s House confirmed to The Nation that though after his disqualification by the apex court on Friday Nawaz along with his family had left for Punjab House in the evening yet the family did not stay there and late night they returned to the Prime Minister’s House.

The sources further said that as the former premier had spent the night between Friday and Saturday at the Prime Minister’s House, the party consultative meeting, which selected leaders, was also held there.

Nawaz Sharif returned back to the Prime Minister’s House after attending the Parliamentary Party meeting and making announcement of the Shahbaz Sharif as party’s candidate for prime ministership and Shahid Khaqan Abbassi as interim PM candidate at Punjab House. Later, he returned back to the Prime Minister’s House.

Sources in the party further informed that the decision of travelling to Lahore by road was dropped and he would likely to stay for another few days in Islamabad, most probably till the election of the interim prime minister, expected by middle of next week.

The party sources informed that Nawaz Sharif along with his family would leave for Murree today (Sunday). However, it was not clear that for how many days he would stay there but the sources insisted that Nawaz Sharif would stay here till the election of the interim prime minister and after that he would go back to his hometown. The sources in the party were not clear whether the former prime minister would drive back to Lahore and would address public rallies as proposed by some senior party leaders or not. But the former premier did mention in his address to the party Parliamentarians that he would visit their constituencies and address public rallies in future, which shows his intention of mobilising masses in support of the party.

