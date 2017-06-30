LAHORE – Jamaat-ud-Dawa has called a meeting on Monday (July 3) to discuss the situation emerging after ban on Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu & Kashmir, the sister organisation of Hafiz Saeed led JuD.

The TAJK’s current chairman is Abdul Aziz Alvi, who is also head of the Dawa’s Kashmir chapter.

The interior ministry banned the TAJK on June 8 and put its name in list of prescribed 65 organisations.

Indian media on Friday flashed the news regarding ban on TAJK as breaking although Pakistan’s electronic media had highlighted the development two weeks ago.

The Tehreek was registered in Pakistan in 2014 but its name came in limelight on February 2017, a month after house arrest Hafiz Saeed.

The five JuD men including Hafiz were, on January 31, put under house arrest by the Punjab government under the directives of the interior ministry for a period of 90 days. An extension of 90 days was then made in the house arrest on April 30.

The TAJK had organised a Kashmir Conference in Lahore’s Nasir Bagh on February 5 in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. The leadership of political and religious parties had attended the event. Then there were media reports that Hafiz Saeed’s party resurfaced with the name of TAJK. But, the recent ban of the Tehreek put the JuD, the party already struggling in the courts to free its detained leaders, in awkward position.

The official version could not be obtained from JuD on the development but a party leader seeking anonymity said that Dawa leadership will meet on July 3 at party’s Lahore head office, Jamia Qadsia, to discuss the latest situation and devise its strategy. Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki, JuD second in command, will chair the meeting.

The leader insisted that TAJK and JuD have had no link with terrorism rather both the organisations worked for the cause of Kashmir which was juggler vein of Pakistan according to the statement of Quaid-e-Azam Muhmmad Ali Jinnah. He further claimed that the government took such steps just to please India and United Stated and against the wishes of the Pakistani nation.

The JuD had decided on January 2017 that it will not use its name and flag for party activities in the year 2017 and work under the banner of TAJK. JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid, talking to The Nation on February 4, had claimed the decision to make active the TAJK has had no link with Hafiz Saeed’s detention. He had said the party had decided and announced it in mid January when Hafiz Saeed along with leadership of AJK during a conference in Islamabad had declared to observe 2017 as year of Kashmir. According to him, all prominent leaders from AJK attended the conference.

“Dawa is not a banned outfit. We don’t need to change its name but for a year we will hold all activities with the TAJK,” he had said.

It is so far unclear whether the Dawa leadership will challenge the ban on TAJK in the court or it will reorganize its future activities under banner of JuD.